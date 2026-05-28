So yesterday on CBS News, they had a doctor (hack) on with warnings about peptides... she says that synthetic GLP-1s are OK and FDA-approved, but all the Natural Peptides should be used cautiously or not at all. A global peptide recommendation for all those that we have safely used without going into details on specific ones.

Allegory of Satan by artist Ludwik Stasiak [ Satan comes in many forms; here he looks innocent, below are the heads of the elites who rule us, victims of his illusions and trickery ]

This was obviously a Pharma plug for GLP1s as being safe, and other peptides such as BPC157, TB4Frag, KPV, 5-amino 1MQ, etc., and all the others to be avoided.

Such garbage propaganda and scare tactics we see once again from mainstream media and their pharmaceutical backers. We have to once again fight back against such disinformation. That is the reason for this post.

From VLS Pharmacy, they write:

Regulatory Updates on Compounded Peptide Injections

As FDA guidance around compounded peptides continues to evolve, prescribers and compounding pharmacies are navigating increased scrutiny and shifting compliance expectations. Our latest blog breaks down recent regulatory updates, what they mean for compounded peptide injections, and the key considerations for maintaining patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Peptide Regulatory Changes

& FDA Guidance

Recent FDA actions involving peptides like BPC-157, TB-500, and CJC-1295 have created uncertainty around compounding eligibility. Understanding current classifications and upcoming FDA reviews is critical for compliant prescribing and pharmacy practices.

﻿Compounding Copies of

﻿Commercially Available Drugs

The FDA has clarified its position on compounded GLP-1s and what qualifies as “essentially a copy” of a commercially available medication. Proper clinical justification and patient-specific differences are now more important than ever.

﻿Quality Assurance, Testing & Documentation

Compounded peptides should undergo rigorous testing for potency, sterility, endotoxins, and purity, while prescribers and pharmacies maintain thorough documentation to support compliance and patient confidence. That is a given for all sterile cPharms.

Why it Matters