We are seeing a clampdown on Healing Peptides.
Big Pharma influence to defend their sick-care position and sell more drugs and discourage healing peptide use. At the polls, we need to vote out all politicians who are on the payroll of Pharma.
So yesterday on CBS News, they had a doctor (hack) on with warnings about peptides... she says that synthetic GLP-1s are OK and FDA-approved, but all the Natural Peptides should be used cautiously or not at all. A global peptide recommendation for all those that we have safely used without going into details on specific ones.
This was obviously a Pharma plug for GLP1s as being safe, and other peptides such as BPC157, TB4Frag, KPV, 5-amino 1MQ, etc., and all the others to be avoided.
Such garbage propaganda and scare tactics we see once again from mainstream media and their pharmaceutical backers. We have to once again fight back against such disinformation. That is the reason for this post.
From VLS Pharmacy, they write:
Regulatory Updates on Compounded Peptide Injections
As FDA guidance around compounded peptides continues to evolve, prescribers and compounding pharmacies are navigating increased scrutiny and shifting compliance expectations. Our latest blog breaks down recent regulatory updates, what they mean for compounded peptide injections, and the key considerations for maintaining patient safety and regulatory compliance.
Peptide Regulatory Changes
& FDA Guidance
Recent FDA actions involving peptides like BPC-157, TB-500, and CJC-1295 have created uncertainty around compounding eligibility. Understanding current classifications and upcoming FDA reviews is critical for compliant prescribing and pharmacy practices.
Compounding Copies of
Commercially Available Drugs
The FDA has clarified its position on compounded GLP-1s and what qualifies as “essentially a copy” of a commercially available medication. Proper clinical justification and patient-specific differences are now more important than ever.
Quality Assurance, Testing & Documentation
Compounded peptides should undergo rigorous testing for potency, sterility, endotoxins, and purity, while prescribers and pharmacies maintain thorough documentation to support compliance and patient confidence. That is a given for all sterile cPharms.
Why it Matters
By staying informed on regulatory developments and prioritizing quality assurance, prescribers and compounding pharmacies can continue providing customized peptide therapies while maintaining patient safety and compliance standards. This is another erosion by the FDA and Big Pharma to undermine what good doctors see fit to prescribe or recommend to their patients.
Stand For Health Freedom has a list of SC candidates who are for medical freedom. Every voter should check the guide.
So sorry to hear this. Thanks for informing us!