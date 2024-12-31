We cannot go back to the days of yore.
Moving forward we cannot drag along any baggage from the old paradigm of medicine including mindset, guidelines, corrupt journals, etc.
In this post-COVID pandemic era, new revelations have been made to many in the Healthcare arena. A few in my ‘circle’ of friendly providers (doctors and other healthcare workers) have been fighting the good fight for decades. My personal battle has been raging since the late 1990s. Along my journey I have meet others as mentors and as associates. We…