We have saved the Republic. We have witnessed our Democratic Process at work successfully.
Likely have avoided a civil-war (unrest) and likely will avert WW-III. On the agenda: Clean up our sick Healthcare System.
This map shows conversion from Dem. (Left) to Rep. (Right) from 2020 election. Voters came out in huge numbers but there was also a ‘‘conversion’’ away from left-leaning to right-leaning conservativism. This compares data from the 2020 election to the present. Image from 11/6/2024 before all votes were in.
Is now a time to focus on healing our Natio…
