We will have a new administrator in the White House; it is time to clean up legacy media
Americans have spoken with the voice of their ''vote'' earlier this month. Now there is a need to clean up the captured legacy media. Down with censorship in all facets of media. We need to return to the TRUTH in Journalism!
The image above says it all.
