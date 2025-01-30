Wearables & the fight for immortality
OMG, what is my heart rate? What were the number of minutes in REM sleep last night? What is my ECG rhythm? How many steps did I get in today?
A few years ago, I read the book “Less Medicine, More Health” by Dr. H. Gil Welch. It was a timely book on where medicine was headed with over-testing, wearable devices, (and eventually A.I.). Dr. Welch was an epidemiologist at Dartmouth University school of Medicine and was the one that broke the rules by publishing an article (twice) in JAMA on why …