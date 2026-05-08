Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Caroline Maloney's avatar
Caroline Maloney
3h

Very INTERESTING! I read from a reliable source that a whole load of infected ticks was dropped off from a plane, (can’t remember when) somewhere in Kentucky? Unbelievable! I could find that email again if anyone is interested! 🐲

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