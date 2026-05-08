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Reference:
Hannah Ritchie and Fiona Spooner (2026) - “What are the world’s deadliest animals, and can we protect ourselves against them?” Published online at OurWorldinData.org. Retrieved from: 'https://archive.ourworldindata.org/20260309-000239/deadliest-animals.html' [2026] (archived on March 9, 2026). for full article: https://ourworldindata.org/deadliest-animals
Mosquitoes are the DEADLIEST... but next on the list is HUMANS... how sad it that for humanity.
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Very INTERESTING! I read from a reliable source that a whole load of infected ticks was dropped off from a plane, (can’t remember when) somewhere in Kentucky? Unbelievable! I could find that email again if anyone is interested! 🐲