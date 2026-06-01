Check out this POST… it is in outline format for quick reference, education, and retention of pertinent information/facts.

What is Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) and why is it in the news lately? Take this link for the full article.

A decade ago, I had about one or two alpha-gal patients (it was unheard of); today, our center sees dozens and dozens with this syndrome. We even have a whole family that has it. Mom and 4-kids all with alpha-gal. Dinner time for that family, I am sure, is very interesting.

Galactose-α-1,3-galactose—informally called α-gal—is a disaccharide that is found in the cell membranes of most mammals, but not in humans or some other primates. It does not occur in birds, reptiles, fish, or other non-mammals, but it can be carried by some arachnids.

Two 1959 articles contained early mentions of α-gal. In the first, K. Morgan and A. N. O’Neill at the National Research Council (Halifax, NS) identified it as a degradation product of λ-carrageenin, a sulfated polysaccharide. The second, by M. J. Clancy and William J. Whelan at the University of Miami (Coral Gables, FL), included α-gal in a study of the selective periodate oxidation of reducing-end groups in oligosaccharides.

Certain kinds of ticks can introduce α-gal into the human body, causing “alpha-gal syndrome”, in which the body reacts by becoming overloaded with immunoglobulin E. The result is an acquired allergy that causes some individuals to contract rashes, hives, nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure, dizziness, or even anaphylaxis several hours after consuming mammalian meat. No remedy exists for the syndrome other than treating its symptoms. Avoiding ticks is key!