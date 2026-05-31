Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
1d

https://jpsaleebymd.substack.com/p/what-is-alpha-gal for the video introduction.

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Caroline Maloney's avatar
Caroline Maloney
21h

Timely, valuable information, Dr. Saleeby! Thank you! My nephew, living in southern Ontario said recently his golfing buddies are scared stiff of picking up tick bites, from the golf courses! I’ll be sure to pass this info along to him!

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