Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS): A Deeper Dive

What Is Alpha-Gal Syndrome?

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an allergy to a carbohydrate (sugar molecule) called galactose-α-1,3-galactose, commonly shortened to alpha-gal.

Unlike most food allergies, which are reactions to proteins, AGS is triggered by a carbohydrate found in the tissues of most mammals, including:

Beef, Pork, Lamb, Venison (deer), Goat, Rabbit, & Bison. Essentially all the hooved mammalian animals we humans eat. It spares most seafood and poultry.

Humans, apes, and Old-World monkeys do not produce alpha-gal, so the immune system can recognize it as a foreign substance and will defend itself against it as a perceived threat or invader. AGS is unique because symptoms typically occur 3–8 hours after eating mammalian meat, rather than within minutes as seen in most food allergies. So, identifying it in the non-diagnosed person can be challenging. Symptoms can range from the very subtle to extreme anaphylaxis reactions.

What Causes It?

In the United States, AGS is most strongly associated with bites from the Lone Star tick, however other ticks can be culpable.

The current understanding is:

A tick feeds on a mammal. Alpha-gal-containing material enters the tick. The tick bites a human. Tick saliva introduces alpha-gal and immune-modulating compounds. The human immune system develops IgE antibodies against alpha-gal. Future exposure to alpha-gal-containing foods or products can trigger allergic reactions.

Repeated tick bites may increase sensitization and worsen symptoms.

Epidemiology

AGS has become increasingly recognized in the southeastern United States, particularly in states such as:

South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas & Missouri but not limited and we are seeing more and more wider distribution.

Given my current location in coastal South Carolina, AGS is a diagnosis clinicians like me frequently consider when patients present with unexplained nocturnal allergic reactions, hives, or anaphylaxis. It may be a reason for “MCAS’’

Why Is the Reaction Delayed?

This is one of the most fascinating aspects of AGS.

Most food allergies involve rapid absorption of proteins. Alpha-gal is carried in fat-containing molecules that must:

Be digested, then be incorporated into chylomicrons From there, they enter the lymphatic circulation And finally, reach the bloodstream

This process can take several hours, explaining why reactions often occur in the middle of the night after an evening meal.

Here is an Example:

Steak at 7 PM Photo by Chad Montano

Symptoms begin at 1–3 AM Photo by Anita Austvika

This delay often causes years of diagnostic confusion. Keep this on your radar.

Symptoms

Symptoms range from mild to life-threatening.

Skin

Itching

Hives (urticaria)

Flushing

Angioedema

Gastrointestinal

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Cramping

Some patients present almost exclusively with GI symptoms.

Cardiovascular

Dizziness

Hypotension

Syncope

Respiratory

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Throat tightness

Severe Reactions

Anaphylaxis

Many patients awaken from sleep with symptoms because of the delayed timing.

Foods That Commonly Trigger Reactions

High Risk

Beef

Pork

Lamb

Venison

Organ meats

Variable Risk

Dairy products

Heavy cream

Ice cream

Full-fat cheese

Butter

Not everyone with AGS reacts to dairy.

Usually Safe

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Fish

Shellfish

These do not contain alpha-gal.

Non-Food Sources of Alpha-Gal

Many patients are surprised to learn that reactions can occur from medications or medical products.

Potential sources include:

Pharmaceuticals

Some formulations may contain mammalian-derived ingredients such as gelatin or other animal-derived excipients. NDT (both porcine and bovine sourced)

Vaccines

Certain vaccines contain gelatin and may require individualized evaluation.

Biologic Medications

A classic example is: Cetuximab a monoclonal biologic (mAB)

Severe reactions to cetuximab helped researchers discover the alpha-gal phenomenon. Those that know me know that I am not a fan of mABs.

Medical Products

Porcine heart valves

Bovine-derived surgical materials

Certain hemostatic agents

Risk varies considerably among individuals.

Diagnosis

Clinical History

The most important clue is:

Delayed allergic reactions occurring several hours after mammalian meat consumption.

Common clues include:

Reactions after steak, hamburgers, pork, or barbecue

Nighttime hives

Unexplained anaphylaxis

History of tick exposure

What may be called MCAS

Laboratory Testing

The standard test is: Alpha-gal-specific IgE (blood test)

Interpretation must be correlated with symptoms because some people test positive without clinically significant disease.

Additional testing may include:

Beef IgE, Pork IgE, Lamb IgE & Total IgE

Why Some People Have GI-Predominant Disease

Researchers increasingly recognize a phenotype characterized by:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Nausea

Bloating

without obvious hives or anaphylaxis.

This can mimic:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome IBS

Inflammatory Bowel Disease IBD

Functional dyspepsia

Food intolerance

CSIDS

Celiac Disease or gluten sensitivity

Dysbiosis / Leaky Gut Syndrome

Many patients undergo extensive GI workups before AGS is considered.

Co-Factors That Increase Reactions

Several factors can amplify responses:

Alcohol

Exercise

Large fatty meals

NSAIDs

Additional tick bites

Hot Foods (spicy hot and temperature hot)… just be careful with Spicy Mexican food with a Margaretta.

Patients may tolerate a food one day and react the next because co-factors change.

Management

1. Avoid Further Tick Bites or tick bites in general

Ongoing tick exposure can maintain or increase alpha-gal IgE levels.

2. Eliminate Trigger Foods

Management is individualized:

Tier 1 - Avoid mammalian meat

Tier 2 - Avoid mammalian meat plus dairy

Tier 3 - Avoid meat, dairy, gelatin, and other mammalian products

Not every patient requires the most restrictive diet.

3. Emergency Preparedness

Patients with systemic reactions are often prescribed epinephrine autoinjectors [EpiPen] and educated on anaphylaxis management with H1 and H2 blockers, MLK, etc.

Can It Go Away?

Sometimes. Alpha-gal IgE levels may gradually decline if additional tick bites are avoided. Some patients regain tolerance to certain foods after years. Others remain highly sensitive long-term. Repeated tick bites increase the likelihood of persistent disease.

Current Areas of Research - Scientists are actively investigating:

Why only some tick-bitten individuals develop AGS

The role of tick saliva immune modulators

GI-only presentations

Mast cell activation pathways

Geographic expansion as tick ranges increase

Biomarkers predicting remission

Key Clinical Pearls

AGS is an allergy to a carbohydrate, not a protein. Reactions are typically delayed 3–8 hours. Tick bites are the major trigger for sensitization. Symptoms range from isolated GI distress to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Not all patients react to dairy or gelatin. Avoiding further tick bites is a central part of treatment. A positive alpha-gal IgE test alone does not prove symptomatic disease; clinical correlation is essential.

For clinicians, one of the most important diagnostic clues is a patient who reports recurrent nighttime hives, abdominal pain, or anaphylaxis several hours after eating red meat, especially in the southeastern United States. AGS should be high on the differential diagnosis in that scenario.

Ask an expert. At the CHM center, our LLMD [Lyme Literate] clinicians pick up this disease regularly in our patient base. Give us a call if you have questions (800) 965-8482.