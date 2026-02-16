What is Fisetin?
An interesting flavonoid that can have impact on your health
Fisetin is a naturally occurring flavonoid found in fruits and vegetables like strawberries, apples, persimmons, grapes, onions, and cucumbers. It’s been studied mainly for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and potential longevity-related effects.
Potential Health Benefits of Fisetin
🧠 Brain & Cognitive Health
Acts as a neuroprotective antioxidant; found in brain formulas
May support memory and learning; quite possibly helpful in neurocognitive and neurodegenerative diseases.
Studied for potential benefits in age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases (mostly animal/preclinical research)
