Fisetin is a naturally occurring flavonoid found in fruits and vegetables like strawberries, apples, persimmons, grapes, onions, and cucumbers. It’s been studied mainly for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and potential longevity-related effects.

Potential Health Benefits of Fisetin

🧠 Brain & Cognitive Health

Acts as a neuroprotective antioxidant; found in brain formulas

May support memory and learning; quite possibly helpful in neurocognitive and neurodegenerative diseases.

Studied for potential benefits in age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases (mostly animal/preclinical research)

