Right on cue, the conservative circular firing squad spent the week unloading all its ammo on newly confirmed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—calling him a ‘sell-out’ (and worse) for not immediately outlawing every vaccine in sight, or something equally incoherent. Large-following health freedom influencers—who I won’t name—labeled MAHA a ‘fake movement’ and a ‘psyop.’ It’s exhausting.

I think the trouble started during Kennedy’s contentious confirmation hearings. Over and over, senators from both parties pressed the new Secretary to promise, to swear, he wouldn’t delete the childhood vaccination schedule. Kennedy made no promises, but he equivocated like any good politician and generally made reassuring noises.