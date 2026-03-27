When it comes to NDT (natural desiccated thyroid), NP-thyroid may be one of the best options. However, there are other choices brand-name and generic, that give you T3 and T4 (and BTW T2, T1, T0, and calcitonin too) for TRT (thyroid replacement therapy). Maybe TRT that God intended, as it comes from porcine and bovine sources (even goat too). T4-only such as Synthroid and Tirosent, are only offering part of a complete balanced TRT, and the body has to work extra hard to convert T4 to T3 (active hormone) and some folks just cannot do it for a wide variety of reasons (chronic illness, genetics, errors in metabolism, vitamin and mineral deficiency, etc.).

NP Thyroid (natural desiccated thyroid) can work well for some people — but there are several real and documented problems clinicians should be concerned about. I’ll break them into side effects, pharmacology/dosing issues, and regulatory/quality concerns. NDT may not be for everyone who needs TRT, but it often is better than T4 or T3 only therapy.

1️⃣ Common & serious side effects

Typical thyroid-excess symptoms (most common problems)

Fast or irregular heartbeat

Chest pain

Sweating / heat intolerance

Anxiety, irritability

Tremor, insomnia

Weight loss, diarrhea

Muscle weakness

These occur if dose is too high or if someone is sensitive to T3. (checking bone turnover markers with low TSH levels is a good idea)

More serious risks include:

Arrhythmias or cardiac strain

Osteopenia / osteoporosis with chronic overtreatment

Severe allergic reactions (rare)

Even manufacturer info warns high doses can cause life-threatening toxicity (cardiac symptoms, sweating, etc.).

Photo by Europeana

2️⃣ T3 content → symptom variability

This is one of the biggest clinical complaints.

NP Thyroid contains fixed T4 + T3 ratio from pig thyroid.

Human thyroid normally produces much less T3 proportionally. But in a person with T4 to T3 conversion problems, this is an advantage.

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