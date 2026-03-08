Dr. Saleeby's Substack

What is T-2 mycotoxin: trichothecene is a bad player. What you need to know about it.
Mar 08, 2026

T-2 trichothecene mycotoxin (often called T-2 toxin) is a highly toxic fungal mycotoxin belonging to the type A trichothecenes.

What it is

  • Produced mainly by Fusarium species (e.g., Fusarium sporotrichioides, F. poae).

  • Commonly contaminates cereal grains: wheat, barley, maize, oats, rye, so mostly grains

  • One of the most potent trichothecene mycotoxins known to scientists.

Key characteristics

  • Heat-stable (not destroyed by normal cooking or processing); you cannot fry it out of your food. Yikes.

  • Inhibits protein synthesis by binding to ribosomes.

  • Causes rapid cellular damage, especially in rapidly dividing cells.

Toxic effects (humans & animals)

  • Acute exposure:

    • Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

    • Skin irritation, blistering, necrosis

    • Oral and gastrointestinal lesions

  • Chronic exposure:

    • Immunosuppression

    • Weight loss, poor growth

    • Reproductive and hematological effects

  • Animals (especially poultry, pigs, horses):

    • Feed refusal; they just ain’t hungry

    • Oral lesions

    • Reduced productivity, and sometimes death

Mechanism of toxicity

  • Blocks DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis

  • Induces oxidative stress

  • Triggers apoptosis (cell death)

Related compounds

  • HT-2 toxin – a major metabolite of T-2, also highly toxic

  • Both are often regulated together due to similar effects

Detection & control

  • Detected by HPLC, LC-MS/MS, ELISA

    • in agriculture and farming when testing crops/animals for this.

    • in humans, most common is a urine mycotoxin test to check for exposure and burden.

  • Control measures:

    • Proper grain drying and storage

    • Mold prevention

    • Mycotoxin binders (limited effectiveness for T-2)

      • Activated charcoal and clay binders (some pharma binders are used by some docs). Protracted treatment but first MUST eliminate exposure and constant intake.

    • Regular feed and food testing

Regulations

  • Many countries set guidance or maximum levels for T-2 + HT-2 in food and animal feed (especially in the EU - come on USA catch up to the EU)

person wearing white and blue gas mask
Photo by Houcine Ncib

  • There are some differences between T-2 and other trichothecenes (DON, NIV)

  • Clinical diagnosis of T-2 toxicosis made by expert FxMed docs seasoned in treating mold illness/mycotoxin illness with appropriate testing.

  • Biological warfare history (e.g., “yellow rain”) OMG it can be used as a bioweapon, where have we heard that before???

  • What is “Yellow Rain”?

    In the late 1970s–early 1980s, refugees from Laos, Cambodia, and Afghanistan reported attacks involving a yellow, oily substance falling from the sky, followed by illness and deaths. The U.S. government alleged this substance contained trichothecene mycotoxins, especially T-2 toxin, supposedly supplied by the Soviet Union (USSR) to its allies.

    CHM clinicians test for mold illness and mycotoxins via specialized urine testing. We also advise on a certified expert mold inspector to inspect home, car, work shed, place of work, etc. As you have to eliminate exposure if you want to get well. Detox will not work great unless you stop the exposure.

