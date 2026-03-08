What is T-2 mycotoxin: trichothecene is a bad player. What you need to know about it.

T-2 trichothecene mycotoxin (often called T-2 toxin) is a highly toxic fungal mycotoxin belonging to the type A trichothecenes.
What it is
Produced mainly by Fusarium species (e.g., Fusarium sporotrichioides, F. poae).
Commonly contaminates cereal grains: wheat, barley, maize, oats, rye, so mostly grains
One of the most potent trichothecene mycotoxins known to scientists.
Key characteristics
Heat-stable (not destroyed by normal cooking or processing); you cannot fry it out of your food. Yikes.
Inhibits protein synthesis by binding to ribosomes.
Causes rapid cellular damage, especially in rapidly dividing cells.
Toxic effects (humans & animals)
Acute exposure:
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
Skin irritation, blistering, necrosis
Oral and gastrointestinal lesions
Chronic exposure:
Immunosuppression
Weight loss, poor growth
Reproductive and hematological effects
Animals (especially poultry, pigs, horses):
Feed refusal; they just ain’t hungry
Oral lesions
Reduced productivity, and sometimes death
Mechanism of toxicity
Blocks DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis
Induces oxidative stress
Triggers apoptosis (cell death)
Related compounds
HT-2 toxin – a major metabolite of T-2, also highly toxic
Both are often regulated together due to similar effects
Detection & control
Detected by HPLC, LC-MS/MS, ELISA
in agriculture and farming when testing crops/animals for this.
in humans, most common is a urine mycotoxin test to check for exposure and burden.
Control measures:
Proper grain drying and storage
Mold prevention
Mycotoxin binders (limited effectiveness for T-2)
Activated charcoal and clay binders (some pharma binders are used by some docs). Protracted treatment but first MUST eliminate exposure and constant intake.
Regular feed and food testing
Regulations
Many countries set guidance or maximum levels for T-2 + HT-2 in food and animal feed (especially in the EU - come on USA catch up to the EU)
There are some differences between T-2 and other trichothecenes (DON, NIV)
Clinical diagnosis of T-2 toxicosis made by expert FxMed docs seasoned in treating mold illness/mycotoxin illness with appropriate testing.
Biological warfare history (e.g., “yellow rain”) OMG it can be used as a bioweapon, where have we heard that before???
What is “Yellow Rain”?
In the late 1970s–early 1980s, refugees from Laos, Cambodia, and Afghanistan reported attacks involving a yellow, oily substance falling from the sky, followed by illness and deaths. The U.S. government alleged this substance contained trichothecene mycotoxins, especially T-2 toxin, supposedly supplied by the Soviet Union (USSR) to its allies.
CHM clinicians test for mold illness and mycotoxins via specialized urine testing. We also advise on a certified expert mold inspector to inspect home, car, work shed, place of work, etc. As you have to eliminate exposure if you want to get well. Detox will not work great unless you stop the exposure.