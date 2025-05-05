What is BPC-157 Peptide?

by Dr. Hannah for Peptidesciences

What is BPC-157?

Pentadecapeptide BPC-157, composed of 15 amino acids, is a partial sequence of body protection compound (BPC) that is discovered in and isolated from human gastric juice. Experimentally, it has been demonstrated to accelerate the healing of many different wounds, including tendon-to-bone healing and superior healing of damaged ligaments.

Additionally, BPC-157 has shown to protect organs and aids in the prevention of gastric ulcers. BPC-157 acts systemically in the digestive tract to combat ulcers, leaky gut, IBS, gastrointestinal cramps, and Crohn’s disease.

This peptide has been shown to exhibit analgesic characteristics as well. Those who suffer from discomfort due to muscle sprains, teras, and damage, may benefit from this peptide. It can also help to aid skin burns at a faster rate by increasing blood flow to damaged tissues.

How does BPC-157 work?

In response to tendon and ligament injury. BPC-157 accelerates healing by increasing type 1 collagen in these tissues. BPC-157 is cytoprotective, and thus, helps maintain the mucosal lining of the GI tract. As an anti-inflammatory, it aids in tissue damage repair by increasing blood flow to damaged tissues. Additionally, BPC-157 acts as a neuroprotective by modulating serotonin and dopamine production in the brain.

Based on the literature, BPC-157 has been shown to:

Speeds up the healing process of wounds and injuries. Protects intestinal organs and helps prevent stomach ulcers. Supports gut health by combating leaky gut, IBS, gastrointestinal inflammation, and Crohn’s disease. Enhances the healing of skin burns. Provides powerful anti-inflammatory benefits. Helps maintain the integrity of the gastrointestinal mucosal lining. Aids in repairing tissues of the gastrointestinal tract, tendons, ligaments, brain, bones, and more. Enhances overall digestive function. Protects the liver and promotes its healing from toxic stress.



Research Example 1:

The Promoting effect of Pentadecapeptide BPC 157 on tendon healing involves tendon outgrowth, cell survival, and cell migration

Pentadecapeptide BPC 157, composed of 15 amino acids, is a partial sequence of body protection compound (BPC) that is discovered in and isolated from human gastric juice. Experimentally it has been demonstrated to accelerate the healing of many different wounds, including transected rat Achilles tendon. This study was designed to investigate the potential mechanism of BPC 157 to enhance healing of injured tendon. The outgrowth of tendon fibroblasts from tendon explants cultured with or without BPC 157 was examined. Results showed that BPC 157 significantly accelerated the outgrowth of tendon explants. Cell proliferation of cultured tendon fibroblasts derived from rat Achilles tendon was not directly affected by BPC 157 as evaluated by MTT assay. However, the survival of BPC 157-treated cells was significantly increased under the H(2)O(2) stress. BPC 157 markedly increased the in vitro migration of tendon fibroblasts in a dose-dependent manner as revealed by transwell filter migration assay. BPC 157 also dose dependently accelerated the spreading of tendon fibroblasts on culture dishes. The F-actin formation as detected by FITC-phalloidin staining was induced in BPC 157-treated fibroblasts. The protein expression and activation of FAK and paxillin were determined by Western blot analysis, and the phosphorylation levels of both FAK and paxillin were dose dependently increased by BPC 157 while the total amounts of protein was unaltered. In conclusion, BPC 157 promotes the ex vivo outgrowth of tendon fibroblasts from tendon explants, cell survival under stress, and the in vitro migration of tendon fibroblasts, which is likely mediated by the activation of the FAK-paxillin pathway.

Research Example 2: