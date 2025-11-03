For starters there is no “normal” BP. The blood pressure is quite different in a 20 year old young man entering basic training in the military when compared to a 70 year old man with some chronic illnesses. So the 120/80 mmHg readings considered ‘‘normal’’ is just a place holder and as we age, each decade of life the pressure increases a tiny bit to compensate for ‘‘aging non-compliant arteries’’ in order to profuse the brain. That being said a blood pressure of 120/80 is NOT normal for an 80 year old with atherosclerosis. The mistake conventional allopathic medicine makes are twofold: #1 they rely almost entirely on in-office measurements (and discount white-coat-HTN) and they overmedicate. Getting around this in FxMed we utilize BP Diaries and at home measurements more vigorously. #2: Overmedication can result in hypotension especially in the elderly and consequences can be quite harmful (syncope) and falls resulting in death (subdural hematomas).