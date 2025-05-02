What to know about Xylazine
Crossing our boarders and finding its way into street drugs. This is another agent like fentanyl that can poison and kill us.
Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer that has been found in some illicit drug supplies. It is an anesthetic, sedative and muscle relaxant having analgesic effects used on animals. It is not FDA approved for humans. A big stash was captured by US Federal Agents as it was trying to sneak in through the boarder recently.
People…