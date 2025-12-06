St. Nicholas (Feast Day: Dec. 6), a fourth century saint and Greek bishop of Myra, fasted on Wednesdays and Fridays, and gave away his inheritance to prevent three young girls from being sold into prostitution by their father, who could not provide dowries for them, prefiguring the tradition of Santa Claus. He condemned Arianism at the Council of Nicaea in 325. Ref: Embers CMA post. Dear St. Nicholas (Santa) pray for us.