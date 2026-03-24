Who are these SIX? The CMA conference flyer features 6 Saints. Here is a summary of each one.
The Catholic Medical Association FLYER for an upcoming conference features images of six saints. The conference is on Mysteries & Miracles.
1. St. Basil the Great (c. 330–379)
Who he was: Bishop of Caesarea, one of the Cappadocian Fathers.
Known for: Defending the Trinity against Arianism (those not believing in the divine trinity).
Key contributions:
Helped shape the doctrine of the Holy Spirit’s divinity.
Organized monastic life in the East (Basilian rule).
Major influence on the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil.
Feast day: January 1 (East & West)
2. St. Gregory the Theologian (c. 329–390)
Who he was: Archbishop of Constantinople, close friend of St. Basil.
Known for: Profound teachings on the Trinity.
Key contributions:
Delivered the famous “Five Theological Orations.”
Clarified the relationship between Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Title: One of only three saints called “The Theologian” in Eastern Christianity.
Feast day: January 25 (West), January 30 (with Basil & Chrysostom in East)
3. St. John Chrysostom (c. 347–407)
Who he was: Archbishop of Constantinople.
Known for: Powerful preaching (“Chrysostom” = golden-mouthed).
Key contributions:
Emphasized charity, moral reform, and Scripture.
Authored the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom (most used in Eastern Churches).
Challenges: Exiled for criticizing imperial excess and corruption.
Feast day: September 13 (West), November 13 (East)
4. Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos
Origin: San Juan de los Lagos
Key event: A miraculous healing in the 1600s involving a young girl revived after a fatal accident.
Devotion:
One of the most important Marian shrines in Mexico.
Associated with healing and protection.
Pilgrimage site: Basilica of San Juan de los Lagos
Feast day: February 2
5. St. Charbel Makhlouf (1828–1898)
Who he was: Maronite Catholic hermit monk from Lebanon
Known for: Miracles both during life and especially after death.
Key phenomena:
His tomb reportedly emitted light and oil-like fluid.
Numerous healings (including blindness and paralysis).
Spiritual focus: Deep Eucharistic devotion, asceticism, silence.
Feast day: July 24
I will be speaking on him at the CMA meeting in Phoenix in September in a breakout session and on a few of his over 33,000 miracles attributed to him.
6. Our Lady of Lourdes
Location: Lourdes
Apparitions (1858): Appeared to St. Bernadette Soubirous
Key message:
Called for prayer, penance, and repentance.
Identified herself as the Immaculate Conception.
Miracles:
Healing spring discovered at the site.
Thousands of medically documented cures.
Major site: Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes
Feast day: February 11
Connections
The first three (Basil, Gregory, Chrysostom):
Core architects of Christian theology and liturgy, especially in Eastern Christianity.
The Marian devotions (San Juan & Lourdes):
Focus on healing, miracles, and popular piety.
St. Charbel:
A bridge between ancient ascetic tradition and modern miracles.