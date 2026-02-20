Why Aflatoxin exposure is so detrimental to human health.
How this mycotoxin ruins your body
Aflatoxin is especially dangerous because of how toxic it is and how it damages the body, even in very small amounts.
1. It’s a powerful carcinogen
Aflatoxin is one of the strongest naturally occurring cancer-causing substances known. It mainly targets the liver, greatly increasing the risk of liver cancer, especially with long-term exposure.
2. It damages the liver
Once inside your body, aflatoxin is processed by the liver and converted into an even more toxic form that:
Damages DNA
Kills liver cells
Can cause acute liver failure at high doses
Severe poisoning (aflatoxicosis) can be fatal.
3. It interferes with DNA
Aflatoxin binds directly to DNA, causing mutations. These mutations:
Disrupt normal cell function
Can trigger cancer
Are difficult for the body to repair
4. It weakens the immune system
Chronic exposure suppresses immune responses, making it harder to fight infections and possibly reducing vaccine effectiveness.
5. It affects child development
In children, long-term exposure is linked to:
Stunted growth
Delayed development
Increased vulnerability to illness
6. You can’t rely on taste or cooking to detect it
Aflatoxin has no taste or smell
Normal cooking does not destroy it
It can contaminate foods like corn, peanuts, tree nuts, spices, and grains
7. It’s especially dangerous with hepatitis B
People with hepatitis B who are exposed to aflatoxin have a much higher risk of liver cancer than from either factor alone.
Why regulators are strict
Because of these risks, many countries tightly regulate aflatoxin levels in food, often allowing only parts per billion.
If you want, I can also explain how exposure happens, which foods are highest risk, or how to reduce your risk in everyday life.
Aflatoxin comes from certain molds (fungi)—mainly Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus.
These fungi grow on crops before harvest or during storage, especially when conditions are:
Warm
Humid
Poorly dried or stored
When the mold grows, it produces aflatoxins as toxic by-products.
Common sources of aflatoxin
Aflatoxin is most often found in:
Peanuts and peanut products
Corn (maize)
Tree nuts (almonds, pistachios, walnuts)
Cottonseed
Spices (e.g., chili, paprika)
Rice and other grains
In animal products
Animals that eat contaminated feed can pass aflatoxin into:
Milk (as aflatoxin M1)
Meat and eggs (usually at much lower levels)
Aflatoxin is highly toxic
It is a known liver carcinogen
It can cause acute poisoning at high doses and long-term health effects with chronic exposure
How to Prevent exposure…
Proper drying and storage of crops
Regular testing of food and animal feed
Discarding moldy or damaged grains and nuts
Mycotoxin urine testing in patients can clue you in on exposure and degree
In 1978, a friend and I, did a senior research project in college on aflatoxin B1in rats. Our small college was fortunate enough to have an EM. We got some pretty cool EM pictures of affected organelles.