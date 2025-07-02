Why are we not overly upset on what Allopathic Centralized Oncology is doing?
We came out hot and heavy against the mRNA ''vaccines'' but yet pussy foot around traditional oncology offerings (Chemo, Radiation, Immunotherapy and even some surgeries).
We came out hot and heavy against the mRNA ''vaccines'' but yet pussy foot around traditional oncology offerings (Chemo, Radiation, Immunotherapy and even some disfiguring and unnecessary surgeries). Why? We should be as angry about this as we were with the mRNA gene therapy shots.
We …