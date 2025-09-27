Why Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) cancer therapies are a good idea.

by IMA Sr. Fellows Dr. JP Saleeby, MD & Kristina Carman, ND

For decades, Alternative therapies (CAM) for cancer were contentious topics in the world on Western conventional medicine as they are today. However, what has changed in the public opinion on the matter? More patients are now embracing CAM for their cancer diagnosis and treatments. For good reason, as traditional conventional oncology is falling short (Chemo, Radiation and Immunotherapy) and the billions of dollars spent on cancer research is coming up rather short. These facts have led patients and their families to look elsewhere for answers. In this article, we will discuss the pros of CAM with and without conventional oncology.

The naysayers [traditional oncology and researchers] for CAM cancer therapy will say it is no better than conventional and there is a lack of robust scientific evidence. Our argument is that it is equal if not better and may be a great adjuvant to traditional therapies. The evidence is out there, it may be hard to find due to funding and censorship.

The idea of CAM for cancer hangs on the following. The Holistic Approach is a combination of Alternative therapies. Such as acupuncture, herbal remedies, dietary changes, or mind-body practices (e.g., meditation, yoga)— often focus on the whole person, addressing emotional, mental, and physical well-being. This can feel more empowering and personalized compared to conventional treatments, which may seem impersonal, cold or focused solely on the disease. A lack of compassion is often felt by patients.

Typically, there are Fewer Side Effects. Some alternative therapies, such as dietary changes or meditation, are non-invasive and have fewer or no side effects compared to chemotherapy or radiation, which can cause significant discomfort (e.g., nausea, fatigue, hair loss). Also, there are issues with adverse side effects (ASE) of chemo (chemo brain, for one example), others such as toxicities on liver and heart, long-term accumulation of radiation poisoning, pro-cancer effects of traditional measures.

There is the notion of the Natural Appeal. Therapies like herbal supplements or organic diets are marketed as "natural," which resonates with people wary of synthetic drugs or invasive procedures. But all that is natural is not without risks.

There are Complementary Benefits. Some alternative therapies can complement conventional treatments by reducing stress, improving quality of life, or alleviating symptoms. For example, acupuncture may help with chemotherapy-induced nausea, and mindfulness practices can reduce anxiety. That is just one example.

Without the large amount of funded research CAM relies often on Anecdotal Success Stories or case studies (N=1). Personal testimonials or stories of individuals who claim to have improved or been cured through alternative therapies can be compelling, especially when conventional treatments have failed or been deemed too harsh. Yes, there is a need for more funding in CAM Cancer therapies and that is what the goal of the IMA is with attempts to fund more research and publish finding in an impartial journal.

Many nay-sayers state that by picking CAM over conventional, there is a delay in getting proven treatments. That is very debatable but for decades now there was only ‘’one’’ real cancer paradigm to follow in mainstream medicine and it was taken as a priori that it was safe and effective. That has now been uncovered as not so true.

To be fair some alternative therapies can be valuable when used alongside conventional treatments. For instance, integrative oncology programs at major cancer centers (e.g., MD Anderson, Memorial Sloan Kettering) incorporate acupuncture, massage, or nutritional counseling to support patients’ overall well-being without replacing standard care.

Each patient’s cancer is unique, and some may respond poorly to conventional treatments or have advanced disease with limited options, making alternative therapies appealing for quality-of-life benefits. Individualization and precision medicine help equalize this for many cancer patients.

The mainstream conventional scientific community emphasizes randomized controlled trials (RTC) to validate treatments. While some alternative therapies show promise in early studies (e.g., certain mushrooms like rishi for immune support), they require further research to confirm efficacy and safety to keep our brothers in conventional medicine happy. Observational studies can carry the same weight at RCT when done properly. Funding remains an issue as big pharma and government contracts support RCT research in the billions of dollars and we are just not seeing that with CAM as there is little profit to be made with outcomes.

If considering alternative therapies (CAM), consult with an oncologist or integrative medicine specialist (holistic oncologist) to ensure they complement, rather than replace, standard treatments. Resources like the National Cancer Institute’s website (cancer.gov) or the Society for Integrative Oncology offer guidance on safe, evidence-informed complementary approaches. Always verify claims about alternative therapies against peer-reviewed studies that can be trusted, as anecdotal success doesn’t equal scientific proof all the time.

Further exploration of CAM vs Conventional Cancer Care:

Alternative cancer therapies are often controversial in mainstream medicine, but exploring why they can be considered important alongside traditional oncology requires a nuanced understanding. It’s not necessarily about replacing standard treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, but about complementing or enhancing the patient’s experience and outcomes. While some patients insist on only natural of CAM that is a personal choice.

Here’s why alternative cancer therapy can be considered important in conjunction with traditional oncology:

Holistic Support of the Patient

Traditional oncology focuses primarily on eliminating or shrinking cancer. Alternative (CAM) therapies often focus on the whole person—physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

Examples : Nutrition therapy, acupuncture, meditation, and therapeutic massage. Herbal therapy and repurposed drugs are yet another examples.

Why it matters: Cancer treatment can be grueling. Addressing fatigue, anxiety, depression, and pain holistically can improve quality of life (QOL).

2. Empowering Patient Autonomy

Patients often feel powerless in the face of a cancer diagnosis. Just the diagnosis can have deep, hurtful ramifications on mental health and spirituality. Alternative therapies give them more agency in their healing journey.

Examples : Choosing to incorporate yoga, meditation, prayer, herbal remedies, repurposed medications, and/or specific dietary approaches.

Why it matters: Feeling in control can boost resilience, mental health, and adherence to overall treatment. A positive attitude has been shown to enhance positive outcomes.

3. Managing Side Effects of Conventional Treatments

Many alternative therapies are used specifically to mitigate side effects from chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or surgery.

Examples : Acupuncture for nausea and neuropathy. It can also address pain syndromes associated with some cancers. Mindfulness to manage pain or insomnia and chemo brain. Nutritional therapy for digestive issues. Chemo diarrhea is one example. Chemo Gut.



4. Cultural and Personal Values

Some patients come from cultural or spiritual backgrounds that emphasize natural or traditional healing practices.

Integrating these practices can create a more respectful, inclusive treatment plan.

Ignoring them may reduce trust in the medical system and lead to non-compliance.

5. Potential Synergy

While not all alternative treatments are backed by robust evidence, some therapies may enhance the effectiveness of conventional treatments when carefully monitored.

Examples : Certain antioxidant-rich foods or herbs may support immune health. Exercise-based therapies (e.g. tai chi) can improve strength and recovery. Repurposed drugs augment traditional therapies within conventional medicine. The IMA Cancer Care monogram is a perfect example of how CAM helps.



6. Mental and Emotional Health

Chronic stress and emotional suffering can negatively affect the body’s healing mechanisms. Alternative therapies like guided imagery, music therapy, or energy healing may help patients cope and recover more fully. Keeping a cancer patient in better spirits seems to increase life expectancy and with better outcomes.

The Ideal: Integrative Oncology

This field combines evidence-based complementary therapies with conventional treatment to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Conclusion

Alternative cancer therapy is important—not necessarily as a replacement, but as a complement to traditional oncology. When used responsibly, these therapies can enhance well-being, reduce side effects, support emotional health, and respect the patient’s values. The best outcomes often come from an integrative approach that values both science and the person behind the disease. The goal is ultimately to benefit the patient.

Alternative (CAM) treatments for cancer differ from traditional oncology in several key ways — not necessarily in terms of effectiveness, but in philosophy, patient experience, and approach. Here's a breakdown of what alternative treatments often offer that traditional oncology may lack or underemphasize:

A Holistic Focus

Alternative: Often treats the whole person — mind, body, and spirit — not just the tumor or disease.

Conventional: Primarily targets the cancer cells with drugs, radiation, or surgery, focusing on measurable biological markers. This can often feel impersonal. The patient is an ‘’organ’’ not a whole person.

Patient Empowerment & Autonomy

Alternative: Encourages patients to take an active role in their healing journey through diet, mindset, and lifestyle.

Conventional: Often hierarchical, where treatment decisions are driven by medical guidelines and oncologists. There may be a lack of individuality.

Natural or Non-Toxic Therapies

Alternative: Uses natural remedies (herbs, diets, detoxes, etc.), aiming to minimize harm or side effects. Repurposed drugs are often FDA approved for other disorders but have found usefulness in cancer care. Research is underway to compile larger data sets of information.

Conventional: Treatments like chemotherapy and radiation are effective but can be toxic and have significant side effects. Many within conventional care refuse to admit a patient dies of treatment saying rather: “the patient succumbed to the cancer”.

Emphasis on Lifestyle & Prevention

Alternative: Strong focus on nutrition, exercise, emotional well-being, and stress reduction. This leads to true prevention.

Conventional: While this is improving, lifestyle factors are often secondary or adjunct to drug-based treatments. Screening does not prevent cancer, but detects some cancers earlier helping reduce chances of death. However, over screening and over-diagnosis has a negative impact in some cases. There is an argument for some cancer screening that can increase cancer risk (for example mammograms with ionizing radiation can increase breast cancer risk).

Emotional & Spiritual Support

Alternative: Many practitioners emphasize emotional healing, trauma work, meditation, energy healing, etc.

Conventional: Psychological support is often available, but not always integrated into the core treatment. The reliance on psych meds (SSRIs for example) to deal with the depression that can come with a cancer diagnosis or treatment seems a bit misguided. Opiates use in many cancer patients to mitigate pain have been scientifically studied to show that they can increase cancer cell proliferation. Hence the use of LDN (low dose naltrexone) an opiate-antagonist has been shown to reduce or prevent cancer proliferation. Same can be said for the use of select cannabinoids.

Personalized precision medicine, Time-Intensive Care

Alternative: Practitioners may spend more time per patient, offering individualized protocols.

Conventional: Time constraints and insurance pressures can limit the depth of interaction. Time with your busy oncologist and their team can be very limited in comparison with CAM practitioners.

Less Bureaucracy

Alternative: Often operates outside of insurance systems, which means fewer administrative limitations but also higher out-of-pocket costs.

Conventional: Bound by hospital protocols, guidelines, and insurance requirements. Often prior authorizations, limitations with insurance coverage, etc. can get in the way with standard care.

A Balanced Perspective: Integrative Oncology

This approach combines the best of both worlds:

Evidence-based conventional treatments (like chemo, surgery)

Supportive complementary therapies (nutrition, acupuncture, meditation, repurposed drugs)

It acknowledges the strengths of both sides and is increasingly used at major cancer centers. Offering the cancer patient the best of both worlds is a no-brainer.

Up to 49% of cancer patients are using some type of CAM cancer therapies: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1534735411423920 published in 2011 is a resource that can provide much more information. Likely, this percentage is much higher than in 2011, especially in the past five years.

Naturopathic perspective: Supporting the terrain of the body is central—optimizing detoxification pathways, reducing systemic inflammation, and ensuring circadian rhythm balance. Nutrition isn't just calories, but also phytonutrients (crucifers, polyphenols, mushrooms) that modulate estrogen metabolism, gene expression, and immune surveillance.

Naturopathic perspective: Botanicals and nutraceuticals can specifically buffer treatment toxicities—glutamine for gut lining and mucositis, milk thistle for hepatic protection, omega-3s for cachexia, and magnesium for neuropathy. These are evidence-informed, safe additions that reduce collateral damage of therapy.

Naturopathic perspective: Naturopathic care goes further by modifying the body's internal environment—regulating blood sugar, restoring gut balance, supporting mitochondria, and lowering inflammation. This terrain-based approach may make conventional therapies more tolerable and, in some cases, more effective.

Naturopathic perspective: While criticized, clinical experience and case reports highlight individualized medicine and real-world applications. Increasingly, naturopathic doctors contribute to research on botanicals, metabolic therapies (fasting-mimicking, ketogenic diets), and IV nutrients, bridging traditional wisdom with modern science.

Naturopathic perspective: NDs emphasize terrain optimization, detox support, mitochondrial health, and microbiome restoration—all critical in reducing recurrence risk and helping patients feel stronger during treatment.

Naturopathic perspective: Integrative protocols might include probiotics to offset antibiotic damage, curcumin for inflammation, ginger for nausea, adaptogens for fatigue, and magnesium for sleep—layering multiple supports for resilience.

Naturopathic perspective: Naturopathy integrates traditional healing systems (Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, Indigenous botanicals) respectfully, allowing alignment with cultural beliefs while grounding recommendations in safety.

Naturopathic perspective: Breathwork, somatic practices, and mind-body interventions are routinely integrated into ND care, helping regulate the nervous system and lower cortisol, which in turn improves immune function and healing.

Naturopathic perspective: Beyond supporting comfort, CAM also emphasizes rebuilding the body's resiliency—optimizing immune surveillance, reducing inflammation, supporting detoxification, and maintaining nutritional sufficiency. This strengthens the "terrain" in which cancer arises, shifting the internal environment toward balance and vitality, which may help improve both tolerance to treatment and long-term outcomes.

Naturopathic perspective: Holism in naturopathic oncology means addressing circadian rhythm, gut health, mitochondrial support, and emotional well-being alongside tumor-directed care. The aim is not only remission but also restoration of health.

Naturopathic perspective: Empowerment comes from giving patients tools—nutrition plans, movement therapies, breathwork, botanical protocols—that they can actively participate in daily. This sense of agency improves adherence and outlook.

Naturopathic perspective: Botanical medicine, nutritional compounds, and gentle detox strategies can often be layered in without increasing toxic burden. When used carefully, they provide metabolic and immune support while lowering collateral damage.

Naturopathic perspective: NDs emphasize anti-inflammatory nutrition, blood sugar regulation, hormone balance, stress management, and toxin reduction as true preventive measures—not just for recurrence, but for long-term health after cancer care.

Naturopathic perspective: Emotional resilience and spiritual healing are considered part of the treatment plan. Breathwork, somatic release, mindfulness, and connection to meaning are built into naturopathic protocols, supporting both nervous system regulation and immune health.

Naturopathic perspective: Individualized protocols often include targeted supplementation, food plans tailored to genetics or microbiome, and detailed lifestyle modifications. This level of personalization is core to naturopathic oncology.

Naturopathic perspective: Integrative oncology allows naturopathic medicine to bring forward its strengths in prevention, lifestyle, and whole-person support while working alongside conventional oncology's tumor-directed interventions. This collaboration ensures patients receive care that is both science-based and deeply compassionate.

While patient interest is high for alternative approaches to cancer care, many struggle to find qualified practitioners who offer these approaches.

