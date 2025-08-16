National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986

Key Points:

Enacted in : November 1986 (USA)

Reason : To address concerns over vaccine safety and the rising number of lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers in the 1980s, which threatened the stability of vaccine production and supply. Assuming the value of vaccines is been true (called into question over the decades) the real focus should be on safety for humans (and even animals) and not on protecting big pharma.

Main Goal of this ACT: To ensure a stable vaccine supply and fair compensation for those injured by vaccines. In actuality that turned out to be fair is not really fair but a drop in the bucket over someone’s life of disability or death from a bad vaccine.

Key Provisions of the NCVIA :

National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP): Provides a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury claims. Vaccine Court if you will.

Funded by a tax on each dose of covered vaccines. Who is paying this tax? You and I! This is essentially Federal money paid to injured due to a faulty product (a bad vaccine).

Compensates individuals who suffer injuries or death from certain vaccines. This was the intention, appearing noble at first until you dig deeper. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): Created under the NCVIA in cooperation with the CDC and FDA.

A national system for reporting adverse events and side effects following vaccination. Underutilized and reporting by healthcare professionals of victims of vaccines is very low. Some experts state that less than 1% of vaccine injury are ever reported to the FDA. Studies indicate the VAERS captures a range between 13-76% of anaphylaxis cases Only 12-64% of GBS (Guillain-Barre) post vaccine have been reported to the FDA Recently mRNA COVID shots data in VAERS has been seen as manipulated or under reported. I some cases ‘‘systems’’ have not encouraged clinicians (or demanded them not) to report adverse reactions to these shots to VAERS.

Vaccine Information Statements (VIS): Required to be given to patients (or parents/guardians) before administration of certain vaccines. This is a form of informed consent and for sure has not been done religiously. I have never seen one or been given one during my life when I was taking vaccines (over a decade ago)

Explains risks and benefits of the vaccine. Again, informed consent. Is it being done? Certainly not or not enough during the administration of the COVID shots (many of the package inserts had huge amounts of ‘‘blank’’ space. Legal Protection for Manufacturers: The act protects vaccine manufacturers from liability in many if not all cases, as long as they comply with regulations.

Plaintiffs must first go through the VICP (Vaccine Court) before pursuing civil litigation.

Importance for the Pharmaceutical Industry (Bio-Medical Industrial Complex):

Helped stabilize the vaccine market. Boost profits for them. There was a RUN on many manufactures producing lesser quality products that lacked the testing for safety and efficacy when this act was enacted.

Encouraged continued vaccine production and innovation. But at the cost of quality and safety.

Balanced public health needs with individual rights and compensation. So, they say but this statement is rather untruthful and shows no transparency as to the points of this act.

This is the time we need to revise or re-write the ACT and hold Big Pharma and large healthcare systems accountable for personal injury that has been caused by these often-faulty products. Take the recent number of mRNA vaccines (shots) that were rushed to market during the last Pandemic. We are realizing there are major problems that have been covered up or overlooked and under reported. and what the IMA has uncovered.

We are seeing and treating every growing number of the vaccine injured (covid shot) and conditions due to untoward effects of all types of vaccines (CDC schedule of vaccines for children & adults) in our center.