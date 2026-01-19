Why Medieval Bread Rules
How 1961 marked the death of real bread. Secrets from Medieval bakers resulted in healthy sourdough bread.
Medieval Peasants Knew Something About Sourdough We Forgot
This video illustrates bread at its best. Lower gluten content, reduced needs for synthetic additives, reduction in phytic acid and much more. Why today’s processed breads are making and keeping us sick. If we return to the traditions of the 13th Century, we may come out healthier.
This video explains how 1961 marked the death of real bread. Secrets from Medieval bakers results in healthy sourdough bread. Learn how to avoid unhealthy bread and key steps in making your own.
The modern day sourdough recipes and process still ‘‘cheat’’ to save time by adding in yeast, vinegar and other agents. Keep it simple with water, flour, microbes and TIME.
You know it is not all about just GLUTEN, bread from the ancient Egyptian times was a staple in creating civilizations. Gluten allergy and sensitivity is a modern-day thing, based on several factors but blaming gluten alone is a misunderstanding. This was a fun post and another recent mini-series on bread is Breaking Bread series on TV with actor Tony Shalhoub: www.imdb.com/title/tt36956617/?ref_=ttep_ov_i.
Take home message is if done right Bread is not all that bad.