Medieval Peasants Knew Something About Sourdough We Forgot

Photo by Harrison Chang

This video illustrates bread at its best. Lower gluten content, reduced needs for synthetic additives, reduction in phytic acid and much more. Why today’s processed breads are making and keeping us sick. If we return to the traditions of the 13th Century, we may come out healthier.

This video explains how 1961 marked the death of real bread. Secrets from Medieval bakers results in healthy sourdough bread. Learn how to avoid unhealthy bread and key steps in making your own.

The modern day sourdough recipes and process still ‘‘cheat’’ to save time by adding in yeast, vinegar and other agents. Keep it simple with water, flour, microbes and TIME.