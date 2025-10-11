Worship vs Venerate

Setting the record straight on the difference between worshiping God and the Veneration of other Holy Figures in Christianity. How this applies to GOD and the Holy Virgin Mary and all the Angels and Saints.

This week, there were several conversations I was a part of regarding Catholic veneration of the Holy Virgin Mother Mary and the misguided notion that Catholics worship Her. Two conversations this week between me and other folks, a few YouTube videos, and some programming on Catholic Radio and EWTN made mention of this. As of a few hours ago, a group of KOC men over breakfast brought it up again, and on my way home, an interview on Catholic Radio (Siri) with the Bishop of NYC, Archbishop Timothy Dolan, this point was mentioned once again. This is leading me to write this post.

My Protestant brethren (and folks not of the faith (e.g., atheists, Muslims, Hindus, etc.) may sometimes misunderstand and criticize Catholics about how and who we pray to.

The definition of a Christian has these key principles:

A person can generally call themselves a Christian if they:

Believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God and Savior of the world. God as represented by the Holy Trinity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit as three in one. Jesus Christ is believed to be God incarnate (fully God and fully human). A mystery of faith. Salvation will come through faith in Jesus Christ.

Trust in His death and resurrection for the forgiveness of sins. Christians believe in the resurrection of the dead and eternal life (either with God in heaven or separated from Him in hell).

Seek to follow His teachings and live in relationship with Him. The Bible is the word of God as inspired by God in the Old and New Testaments. Turning away from sin and choosing to live in a relationship with God empowered by the Holy Spirit, is living a Christian life.

A person can generally call themselves Catholic if they:

Adhere to all of the above related to being Christians, but also:

Recognizing the Pope as the successor of St. Peter (the first Pope and Bishop of Rome) as the earthly head of the Apostolic Church.

The Magisterium (the teaching authority of the Church) interprets Scripture and Tradition.

Besides the Bible, there is also the sacred tradition (oral teachings and practices passed down) regarded as divine revelation. There was the oral tradition before the books of the Bible were put into writing.

There are seven sacraments, viewed as means of grace in the Catholic Church:

Baptism Eucharist (Holy Communion) celebrated at Mass and the consecration of bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ. Only an ordained Catholic Priest can consecrate the Host and Wine. Confirmation Reconciliation (Confession or Penance) Anointing of the Sick Matrimony (Marriage) Holy Orders (Vocations, priests, nuns, deacons, etc.)

Moral and Ethical Teachings:

Guided by the Ten Commandments and the teachings of Jesus, especially the Sermon on the Mount.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church outlines moral teachings on issues like human dignity, sexuality, justice, and social responsibility.

The Communion of Saints:

Catholics believe in the spiritual unity of all members of the Church, living and deceased.

Special reverence is given to Mary, the Holy Virgin Mother of Jesus, and to the saints, who serve as models and intercessors.

Here is where some Christian Protestants are confused and misinterpret our reverence or veneration of Mary. We do not worship her as a deity but rather show veneration and ask her through prayers for her to intercede for us now and at the time of our death (as stated in the prayer to St. Mary when reciting the Rosary). The same is true as we ask all the Saints and Angels and Archangels (St. Michael the Archangel, St. Paul, St. Charbel, St. John Newman, etc.) The Latin terms may also help define the differences: Cultus: Meaning worship (as in regard to praying and worshiping our one true God) Latria (from Greek latreia) – noun meaning the highest form of worship, due only to God. Adoratio: A gesture of reverence and adoration. Praying at an Adoration Chapel. Praying to Mary for intercession. Rosary. Veneratio: Veneration and deep respect often denoted as asking the Saints and the Blessed Mary Mother of God for help. Veneration of holy relics. Dulia – a noun (theological term) meaning the veneration given to saints (not divine worship).



Regular Worship & Prayer:

Attendance at Mass, especially on Sundays and holy days, is required.

Devotions like the Rosary, Eucharistic Adoration, and Liturgy of the Hours are encouraged.

Catholics are called to:

Spread the Gospel (evangelization) and live out their faith through service, justice, and charity.

I hope this helps with clarification and is a lesson/refresher for all Christians.

Deum adorare debemus – “We ought to worship God.”