Yoga, explained (1440 News) with some opinions from Dr. Saleeby

Yoga is a spiritual, mental, and physical practice that dates back to ancient India:

The earliest known mention of the word is in the Rig Veda, one of the four canonical Hindu texts. Rishis, or sages, then documented their evolution in the Upanishads, the Hindu scriptures. Much of the modern understanding of Yoga comes from “Yoga Sutras of Patañjali,” which outlines the practice’s eight elements, including physical postures and breathwork.

Originally developed as a diverse set of spiritual and physical practices aimed at achieving higher consciousness, yoga is now primarily associated with exercise and mindfulness. In India, however, it remains a spiritual practice, a significant form of healthcare, and an expression of the country’s soft power.

Yoga can be traced back to around 1500 BCE and was practiced by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and other various ethnic and religious groups: