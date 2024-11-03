Zonulin, what is the scoop on this agent in poop?
Zonulin connection in leaky gut. // from the Precision Point Labs blog.
Are Zonulin Tests Useful? Answering the Critics. PP-Labs has this to say about it…
Zonulin is a protein that modulates the permeability of tight junctions between cells in the wall of the digestive tract that was discovered in 2000 by Dr. Alessio Fasano and his team at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The discovery was significant because …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.