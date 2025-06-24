Lyme disease: Treatments and some cases discussed
LIVE tomorrow on the IMA Platform; Join Drs. Saleeby and Moorcroft and FNP Jackman for this discussion. Part 3 in the 3-part series.
Lyme disease is rarely straightforward, especially when complicated by coinfections and chronic symptoms. This week, IMA Senior Fellow and host Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby will be joined by Dr. Tom Moorcroft and Chris Jackman, APRN-CNP for this important discussion. Have your questions ready! Wednesday, June 25 at 7pm ET. Livestream right here on X! or reg…