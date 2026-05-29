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MAID / Assisted Suicide
Make your voice heard before it is too late. Write your Congresspeople now.
May 29, 2026
Dr. Saleeby's Substack Podcast
Substack and Podcast on the State of Healthcare in the USA. Functional Medicine articles posted. Many new and original, and a few from the archives of my old blog: DocSaleeby.blogspot.com for the past 30-plus years.Substack and Podcast on the State of Healthcare in the USA. Functional Medicine articles posted. Many new and original, and a few from the archives of my old blog: DocSaleeby.blogspot.com for the past 30-plus years.
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