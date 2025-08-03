One of MAHA's Key Points is removing Pharma Ads from TV

The MAHA Priority Pursued by Lawmakers on Both Sides of the Aisle | The Epoch Times https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/the-maha-priority-pursued-by-lawmakers-on-both-sides-of-the-aisle-5892304
Finally, the right move from both sides of the aisle on bringing up the USA to international standards of what Pharma is allowed to advertise and where. I hope there is an executive order or legislation around the corner. Is about time (long overdue). Pharma ads to consumers is a form of indoctrination, promotion of polypharmacy, and ultimately dangerous for the public. Pharma should direct ads towards prescribers (Doctors, etc.) and not the public.
