One of MAHA's Key Points is removing Pharma Ads from TV
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Aug 03, 2025
The MAHA Priority Pursued by Lawmakers on Both Sides of the Aisle | The Epoch Times https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/the-maha-priority-pursued-by-lawmakers-on-both-sides-of-the-aisle-5892304

pharma pushing the pills
Photo by Alexander Grey Pharma pushing the fills.

Finally, the right move from both sides of the aisle on bringing up the USA to international standards of what Pharma is allowed to advertise and where. I hope there is an executive order or legislation around the corner. Is about time (long overdue). Pharma ads to consumers is a form of indoctrination, promotion of polypharmacy, and ultimately dangerous for the public. Pharma should direct ads towards prescribers (Doctors, etc.) and not the public.

