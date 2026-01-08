Flu Warnings

With record and earlier cases of flu (influenza) we are seeing record numbers of Influenza A and this will be followed by likely high numbers of Influenza B very soon. Rates nationwide are very high (record high for that matter) and the offerings of Flu Shots (vaccines) is at an all-time historic low for effectivity in part due to an unexpected variant.

Here’s the latest on the new flu variant for the 2025-2026 season — including what scientists and health agencies are observing right now:

The dominant flu this season is Influenza A subtype H3N2, specifically a mutated form called subclade K. This variant has been spreading rapidly across the U.S. and several other countries. Recognized earlier in the season, it is referred to as the ‘‘super flu’’.

Rapid spread: Subclade K is responsible for a sharp rise in flu cases, with activity at the highest levels seen in many years. Not the Special K we think of when referring to an advertised cereal.

Vaccine mismatch: This variant emerged after the seasonal flu vaccine strains were selected, meaning this year’s shot doesn’t perfectly match subclade K. An oversight? No, likely a blind sighted punch in the face to those formulating this year’s shot. So, the bottom line is that the flu shot, which has only been embraced by 40% of Americans, will not work all that well. Not the first time. Usually the flu shots are somewhere between 25 and 30% effective. I will pass as I have for the past 20-years and haven’t had the flu myself in ages. Reason why? Read below…

That’s a big reason why health officials are seeing so many cases — even in people who were vaccinated.

Symptoms are broadly similar to typical flu: fever, cough, body aches, fatigue, sore throat, etc.

Some local clinicians report heavier fevers and prolonged symptoms (e.g., extended cough), but this may vary by individual and isn’t universally confirmed as a unique hallmark of the variant. There are more hospitalizations this year so far.

Public health reports so far don’t show that subclade K causes more severe disease than other seasonal H3N2 viruses in general, though H3N2 seasons historically can hit older adults and young children harder than other strains. A second wave of Influenza B will hit kids harder.

The current seasonal flu vaccine is still recommended by the CDC because it: Offers partial protection against subclade K. Protects well against the other strains included in the shot (e.g., H1N1 and B lineages). Can reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death even if it doesn’t fully prevent infection. HOWEVER!!! I tend to disagree (a N=1) myself have passed on yearly flu shots and stayed healthy (knock on wood) because I embrace an alternative.



CDC and other health authorities are describing the 2025–26 flu season as moderately to severely active , largely because of this variant’s spread.

Hospitals in many states are seeing high levels of flu-related visits and admissions.

Health officials expect flu activity to continue into the coming weeks, particularly as winter persists.

Alternative Therapies and Prevention

Subclade K is not a “new virus” in the pandemic sense but a mutated form of seasonal flu that is spreading widely and partly evading the current vaccine.

✔ Symptoms are similar to typical flu

✔ Vaccination is Questionable. Alternatives are better.

✔ High case numbers likely reflect timing, travel, and low vaccine match.

PUBLIC SERVICE Announcement:

Be prepared. I, as a practitioner suggest:

The nutraceutical bundle that reduces virus impacts, as we saw in the COVID pandemic:

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Quercetin

Curcumin

NAC (read my post about N-Acetyl-Cysteine)

Medicinal Mushrooms & Adaptogenic herbs

Takuna (Nutramedics botanical) tincture

Biocidin LSF (Biocidin /BioBotanicals Co., to prevent secondary infections)

**I personally stock up on Takuna and Biocidin so you have them on hand and don’t have to wait on a shipment. Be prepared to prevent an infection and fight one effectively if you get infected. This all helps keep you out of the hospital and stay alive.

*This information if informative only as a public service announcement and not to be mistaken for engagement with CHM medical practice or medical advice.