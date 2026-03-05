Dr. Saleeby's Substack

What is Porphyria?
What is Porphyria?

Even royalty cannot escape it, just ask King George III of Great Britain.
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Mar 05, 2026

Porphyria is a group of rare disorders related to how your body makes heme, an essential molecule used in hemoglobin (oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells) and many enzymes.

What causes porphyria

  • Heme is made through a multi-step process using 8 enzymes.

  • If one enzyme is deficient (often from a gene mutation), porphyrins or their precursors build up, leading to symptoms.

  • Most forms are genetic, though some (like porphyria cutanea tarda) can be triggered by factors like iron overload, hepatitis C, alcohol, or smoking.

    Blue Urine

Main categories

Acute porphyria (nervous system dominant)

Cause sudden “attacks.”
Common symptoms:

  • Severe abdominal pain

  • Nausea, vomiting, constipation

  • Anxiety, confusion, insomnia

  • Nerve pain or weakness

Example: Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) — most common acute type.

Cutaneous porphyrias (skin dominant)

Cause light sensitivity and skin injury.
Common symptoms:

  • Blistering or fragile skin after sun exposure

  • Scarring or pigment changes

General symptoms across types

  • Abdominal pain

  • Light sensitivity / blistering skin

  • Neurologic symptoms (seizures, neuropathy, psychiatric changes)

Some attacks can be severe or life-threatening if untreated.

Common triggers (especially for acute types)

  • Certain medications

  • Fasting or dieting

  • Alcohol or smoking

  • Hormonal shifts

  • Stress or infection

  • Sun exposure (cutaneous types)

Treatment (depends on type)

May include:

  • Hemin infusions (reduces toxic precursor buildup)

  • Glucose/carbohydrates during attacks

  • Avoiding triggers

  • For skin types: phlebotomy, hydroxychloroquine, sun protection

The disease = toxic buildup of heme pathway intermediates
Symptoms depend on where they build up (liver, bone marrow, skin, nervous system)

King George III of Great Britain (reigned 1760–1820) (AKA “the Mad King”) and his connection to this disorder.

  • In the 1960s, researchers proposed he may have had porphyria based on symptoms like abdominal pain, anxiety, hallucinations, weakness, and dark urine.

  • This idea became famous and was sometimes called the “Royal Malady.”

  • Testing (urine PBG/ALA, genetics, etc.) Blue.Green urine, especially when exposed to sunlight.

    King George III

