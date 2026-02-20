Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
PHA Elevated Medicine Podcast
Dr. Furey is our guest today for our February 2026 Podcast
Feb 20, 2026
Dr. Saleeby's Substack Podcast
Substack and Podcast on the State of Healthcare in the USA. Functional Medicine articles posted. Many new and original, and a few from the archives of my old blog: DocSaleeby.blogspot.com for the past 30-plus years.Substack and Podcast on the State of Healthcare in the USA. Functional Medicine articles posted. Many new and original, and a few from the archives of my old blog: DocSaleeby.blogspot.com for the past 30-plus years.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes