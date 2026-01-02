PHA Masterclass for December 2025

Dr. Michael Friedman ND talks about Thyroid. This is such a good lecture we are making it open to the public. Normally PHA MCs are private for enrollees only: https://rumble.com/v72vwlq-pha-masterclass-december-2025-thyroid.html is the direct RUMBLE link.

Oh, okay.

Okay, we’re good to go.

All right, hi everybody. Hi, Dr. Friedman, glad you could make it.

Um, thank you for adjusting your schedule for us tonight.

Hi.

Um, and uh, Dr. Friedman is a naturopathic physician. He was an instructor, a professor of endocrinology at the University of Bridgeport.

And he’s the president of restorative Formulations. Um, he has authored textbooks on endocrinology, healing diabetes.

And, um, and you also… did I see somewhere you founded a journal as well?

Yeah, the Journal of Restorative Medicine.

Yes, that’s right. All right, so we’re really lucky to have you here with us, um, this month and next month to talk about neurodegeneration.

And I’ll hand the mic over to you.

Hi, okay, and welcome everybody. Um, I’m calling… I’m talking from a… Vermont, and it’s been snowing here for days, and it’s, um… So, at… It’s snowing right now. Alright, so I’m gonna start off here.

Um, can you… can you all see my, um… First slide here.

Yes, looks good. Thank you.

Yes.

Alright, so I’m gonna talk about hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Um, and um… So, I want to first start off with, um, in…

Now listen, so, you know, the power of attorney that, uh.

The sister got Sally? Yeah. Listen to this.

Hello? Okay.

Number 12. Power with respect to entities or forms of ownership or related transfers.

Is there someone who…

Huh? Okay.

I said, sorry, Michael, why don’t you take it from the top? We had some open mics, I took care of the problem.

Alright, no problem. Just one second, let me… if you guys don’t mind, I have to open the right PowerPoint here, I don’t have the right one.

Okay.

Okay, can you guys hear me now?

Uh, yes, I can hear ya.

Okay, can you see me? Okay. Alright, so for thyroid disease, we really have different options, and.

I want to say that, you know, in conventional medicine, we were taught that there’s only one option.

Um, but I think in, for example, in hyperthyroidism, it’s good to consider that we actually have a restorative approach where we can look at integrative medicine using natural medicine as well.

The reason the benefit from that is, like, anti-thyroid drugs only cure about a third of the patients.

And two-thirds of patients on antithyroid drugs only work temporarily.

And most patients eventually will need radioactive iodine. So, there’s a solution there for hyperthyroidism professional medicine.

But it’s far from being perfect. One is that most people end up becoming hypothyroid.

So if there’s any way to prevent people from getting a radiation and keep their thyroid.

this is where I think art medicine can shine.

Michael, did you want to share some slides, or…?

No. No.

Oh, you can’t see my slides? Oh, well, that’s a problem.

I gave you ability to screen share. We had it, um, on a…

on an older minute.

So see if you can reshare those slides.

Okay. Alright, let me get… Okay, screen share, let me see…

Mm-hmm.

Hmm…

Okay, there we go. We’ve got your slides up now.

Okay, can you see that? Alright, so I’ll start from… Slideshow… Alright, so you guys can see it?

Yes.

All right, great. So, hyperthyroidism, again, it’s not a great solution in conventional medicine, because most patients need to end up becoming hypothyroid.

So if there’s anything to help prevent this, and for patients to be able to keep their thyroid.

This will be excellent, and I would say I’m confident to say that.

Um, over the years, I’ve had many hyperthyroid patients, and none of them needed radiation.

What about hypothyroidism? So, hypothyroidism, I would say you also have a choice.

Um… You can also add a restored approach by using herbs and nutrition along with the pharmaceuticals.

Um, to really help patients do well. And here’s a study here, 40-60% of patients who are on T4 levothyroxine.

on its own, have persistent hypothyroid symptoms despite normal TSH.

So, here we have two things. We can help with patients in hyperthyroid, and we also can help with patients with hypothyroid.

Because both treatments are not really satisfactory on their own.

For most patients. So, in terms… let’s focus more on hypothyroid in the beginning, and then I’ll finish off with hyperthyroidism.

So, in hypothyroidism. Um, when people are on levothyroxine.

Persistent symptoms can occur for most of these patients because, one.

the conversion of T4 to T3… T3 is the active hormone.

Um, can be impaired. Inflammation or autoimmunity can block T3 receptors.

And T3 receptors are really. At the end of the day, what’s essential for the metabolic system to be reset, because T3.

is, for the most part, which stimulates the mitochondria.

Mitochandic can remain underpowered. And the TSH does not reflect tissue level thyroid activity. It only.

TSH only reflects the level of. Thyroid hormones in the serum, not actually in the cells itself.

And, um, I… one of the speakers and colleagues I know is that.

Retired, he’s an endocrinologist. He, um… Dr. Cunningham, and he actually practiced medicine.

Before the advent of TSH. And he said, I gotta tell you, patients got so much better before we started looking at a TSH, because we looked at people’s symptoms.

We looked at… we looked at body temperature, looked at fatigue.

Depression. We looked at all those different things, and if someone.

had those symptoms, we used to just give someone a.

therapeutic trial of thyroid hormones. And he was a big advocate of T3, and he went straight to the active hormone T3, and he said, that’s the best way to know if something works, try it out and see if they respond.

not just look at the… not the number. He said, doctors now are just looking at the number in the district.

They don’t really regard what the patient’s symptoms are.

It normalizes blood levels of hormone. Fine, and many people, but does not necessarily collect peripheral thyroid hormone receptor sensitivity.

It does not improve mitochondrial oxygen utilization. So patients can still feel tired. If someone’s on thyroid hormones and they feel totally fine.

Then you don’t really need any more support. But if someone is in their 40-60%, which I still have some symptoms.

This is where natural medicine will really help. I’ve identified these are some of the.

Key ingredients which I’ve used. Um, for my patients. Um, so iodine, it’s a substrate for hormone synthesis.

Um, also, Selenium helps with the conversion of T4 to T3.

Um, the Herbalote myrrh, which is a… which actually is, um… is a… which is used in incense.

And, um, also in the… The story with the Three Kings.

Um, we use that to burn for incense, but myrrh actually is a resin from a tree, and it also has shown.

to improve the peripheral thyroid hormone conversion. Also, seaweed, it contains… Um, polyphenols, which have also known to be anti-inflammatory.

Um, it contains iodine, but it also does a lot of other things in terms of supporting the thyroid.

So, I want to do a picture here of Abraham Hoffer.

He’s my mentor, he’s… he passed away, but he’s.

He’s the father of what we call orthomolecular medicine. He’s the first doctor, really, to start using high doses of vitamins.

He’s the one who discovered, with the use of niacin that lowered, um.

people’s cholesterol. He treated a lot… he was a psychiatrist, he treated a lot of schizophrenics.

But he also just really started a branch of medicine called ortho-molecular medicine, which is.

using vitamins, which was considered so radical. In the, uh, 1950s.

And I remember he spoke at our… he spoke at our… one of the conferences I put on, and he actually also helped me.

To treat some of my patients who had cancer.

And he used to start off with, like. Well, you have to tell your patients.

Are they willing to live longer? And are they willing to feel better?

If they answer yes to that, then they should try natural medicine.

Because they will live longer, and they will feel better.

Um… So, in general, I would say a lot of this approach has side benefits and not side effects.

And by the way, that’s how I actually got into medicine.

was I went to a naturopathic doctor, I was considering regular medicine, but I went to a naturopathic doctor, and I actually got.

So my, my, um… I noticed that. some of the nutrients they’re giving me had side benefits instead of side effects.

So let’s look at here iodine. I-9 levels have fallen 50% since the 1970s.

Thyroid disorders have skyrocketed since the 1970s. The amount of iodine in most people in the United States are not enough to produce iodolactone.

Delta-iodolactone. Is the iodine, which is.

I denied it 2 lipids. in, um, anywhere where there is.

the iodine supporter, which was also the breast, the thyroid.

Um, salivary glands, prostate. Um, and delta-lactone.

is… and is… helps decrease. proliferation, it helps decrease inflammation. It’s a very important compound, delta-lactone.

If you go on ChatGPT, or go on over to PubMed.

You can find so much scientific research about how this compound, delta iodolactone, is essential.

for health. And if you’re giving someone iodine for thyroid.

You’ll also help them in other ways. So here is, look, for example, um, here is a review. Thyroid nodules and goiter.

If someone’s taking a higher amount of iodine than what’s considered normal in the U.S. Diet.

Um, and you’re giving to patients who are hypothyroid.

you’ll decrease the amount of thyroid nodules and goiter.

Definitely fibrocystic breasts. I used to treat patients… I have, and I’ve treated patients with.

6, 12 milligrams of iodine a day along with herbs.

And we noticed that the patient’s fibrocystic breasts. Would go completely back, um, would have no fibrocystic breast within 2 or 3 weeks of treatment while treating the thyroid.

And this is an example, when you’re treating one thing, you have side benefits of other ways.

So thyroid nodules and thyroid goiter has definitely gone down with thyroid. When you have enough iodine to produce this compound.

called Delta Ionolactone. Which is extremely low in a North American population, according to the name.

and HAINE study. Thyroid cancer and iodine. Iodine sufficiency correlates with lower incidence of follicular thyroid cancer.

And the proposed mechanism is delta-adolactone. Again, delta-adolactone. is iodinated lipids, which do not.

form in high enough amounts. with a current U.S. Diet.

Breast cancer and iodine. Here’s an article showing that iodine and iodine lipids in the form of production of delta-lactone.

contributes to lower breast cancer rates and look at, for example, in places Japan, Iceland, breast cancer rates are very low compared to the United States.

So here is a slide that Anthony Bianco. endocrinologists made.

Who spoke with one of my conferences as well.

And he is… he runs a research lab in T3.

Because T3, at the end of the day, as he said.

is what actually stimulates the cell. And for example, so, an example of why T3 production.

is so essential. When a baby is born. Um, the neck, you can’t… the neck isn’t held up, and the reason the necks are so floppy is that.

The nerves are myelinated, and what stimulates that myelin growth is T3. It’s not T4. It’s the T4 which goes in from the plasma into the cell.

Which actually stimulates the mitochondria and goes into mRNA production to produce the myelin sheath.

So the development of T3 within the cell, which you can… there is no blood test right now to see T3 in the cell, you can only see T3 in the plasma.

Most T3 in the cell is actually converted from.

T4 in any cell which contains dehydenase enzymes. The DINase enzymes, which converts to T4 and T3, is found pretty much throughout the body. It’s found in the brain, it’s found.

Um, it’s in the liver, the kidneys are primarily in liver and kidneys.

Um, and that’s why, for example, someone has liver problems or kidney problems.

They will eventually get very cold really quickly, because the metabolic rate goes down.

Tree, which is the active hormone, is essential for growth, metabolism.

Cognition, brain function. People have brain fog.

Um, for example, Lyme disease, some people have just actually given people straight T3 to help with them.

Also, with premature babies, um, some endocrinologists have even used.

T3 to help with premature babies to help them grow their myelin sheath.

I’ve used small amounts of T3, and people in congestive heart failure because the heart.

The mitochondria has decreased so much that the heart has such a hard time pumping blood anymore.

that even a small amount of T3, like 5 micrograms, can make it.

profound impact. So, I want to start here that studies consistently show that physicians’ decisions align with what they believe their colleagues are doing.

Even when evidence is weak. And I spoke… I’ll name the doctor as anonymously, I won’t mention specifically, but I know.

the endocrinologist, on a personal level. who actually decides when someone should treat with thyroid hormones based on TSH. They come out with a range.

And… he heard me lecture about T3.

And he said, you know, my gut feeling is you’re right.

that T3 would help. But as an endocrinologist, I can’t just say this. We have to prove it in such certain ways that we’ll never be able to, like.

change the… they… The standard of care.

But I… he says, I do… completely understand why your patients might.

do really well when you’re giving people these doses of pure T3 liothyronine.

So it’s just part of the herd instinct. So when we’re using this natural medicine, you have to be.

somewhat confident in, like, leaving the herd. So this is a product I designed, it contains a lot of these herbs and.

fans that we discussed to help with thyroid. It’s not gonna.

We… it’s not going to, um… It’s not a replacement for thyroid hormones.

as a thyroid decreases the production… when someone has Hashimoto’s.

An autoimmune diseases of the thyroid, it creates permanent damage of the thyroid. I’ve seen the very beginnings.

Or someone just got diagnosed, I’ve seen some patients get cured, but most patients need thyroid hormones.

Someone’s still on thyroid hormones and tired. giving a product like this, or giving ingredients like this, will help the T3 conversion of T4 to T3, and people feel better.

If after 2 or 3 weeks, these herbs or vitamins are not enough.

Then… then it’s not working, and it’s a very small amount of people, then they need to go straight to the active thyroid hormone, T3.

So, now I’m going to move on to the way I look at hyperthyroidism.

So, it’s essential to treat hyperthyroidism. If someone’s in hypothyroidism, you still need to treat, it’s essential.

But hyperthyroidism… can kill some… well, it can cause mortality, as in.

one can have tachycardia, atrial fibrillation. Severe hypertension, so it’s something that you really, before you start treating, you really need to be.

confident that you’re able to control. are all cardiovascular symptoms.

And not put anyone at risk. Convention treatments.

usually end up with radioactive iodine or thyroidectomy, where they destroy the thyroid gland.

Although antithyroid drugs will buy people time. And antithyroid drugs, methimazole, PTU, are actually all.

come from… originating from actually natural medicine, by the way. They found it when cows ate certain plants, they’d get goiters.

And they actually synthetically started making some of these compounds.

And made the per- made PTU drugs out of that information when the cows started getting thyroiders, pretty interesting.

Um, and also, I want to say one thing is, in Europe, they have a better success rate in conventional medicine versus the United States.

Part of the reason they use antithyroid drugs much longer and enable.

For more than 18 months and are able to get.

a higher amount of remission, at least 50%. So, a different approach might be better, or maybe combining an approach might be important.

I’m not… I’m not… I’m not against pharmaceuticals such as.

Using PTU, and I’ve used them along with herbs.

But I’ve been able to most patients wean off the drug and just be on nerves.

And eventually, wean off herbs and vitamins as well.

To the point where the thyroid hormones are normal.

This is true, I would say, for most patients who have minor to moderate hyperthyroidism.

More severe hyperthyroidism, I’d want to put on the drug right away as well, like PTU.

Again, I’ve never needed a patient need to go radioactive iodine.

So if we can stop hyperthyroidism, and we can save the thyroid.

we could agree that I think that would be a better solution.

But doing this takes courage, as long as. as a lot of doctors have been very scared to treat hyperthyroidism in family practice unless they’re in an endocrinology.

And part of the herd instinct is, again. Everyone will need to get irradiated. It’s… most people, eventually.

So, based on clinical experience, historical evidence, and some clinical trials, I’ll assure you.

Why natural medicine is a good solution, and I’ve used it.

And it’s been effective. So, hyperthyroidism, toxic multinodular goiter.

Toxic thyroid adenomas, and the most common is Graves disease.

So, I just recently treated a patient. Who is a refugee from… from Sudan. He had toxic multinanger garter, severely hyperthyroid.

Um, and suppressed TSH. And… I looked up that, um, in Sudan.

People are extremely… have a lot of goreasures due to low iodine.

There’s so much evidence that toxic multiniger goiter. is iodine deficient. We know goiters are usually iodine defici… has to do with iodine deficiency.

But so as… so is toxic multinigoider. I gave the patient simply 25 milligrams.

of iodine twice a day. And he went back to the endocrinologist asymptomatic.

Within one week. Most common is Graves’ disease, and that’s an autoimmune disease.

toxic thyroid adenoma? Um, there’s another one. How common is hyperthyroidism in general? It’s about 3.

To 5%. Yeah, the adult population.

So, an odd… Graves is an autoimmune condition. And it’s a production of an antibody called thyroid stimulating immunoglobulins.

And this actually stimulates the thyroid. Um, just as TSH would, and thyroid hormones are.

overproduced. And the way I know that these herbs work.

By helping the immune system is that I’ve seen the TSI.

The thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulin completely normalized using herbal medicine. TSI is elevated by 80% of patients, not everybody, and it sometimes can be in Hashimoto’s patients.

Graves, if you treated it, you’ll notice that sometimes it evolves into Hashimoto’s, and it flips back and forth.

But from a natural perspective, I would look at some of the same ingredients to treat both.

So what happens to iodine after absorption? So 1 thing is iodine goes through this importer called the cytome iodine supporter.

Where it gets oxidized with hydrogen peroxide. And it eventually forms… it’s called the organification of iodine.

And it produces monourosine, diiodotyrosane, which is. iodine, um, two iodines with.

with a tyrosine. And in dire situation with one more.

Iodine, it produces. tri-iodothyronine, also known as T3.

or liothyronine, or 2-diotyrosine picks. Mix together produce T4.

Also known as levothyroxine. When delta adalactone and other… there’s enough of iodine, it produces iodinated lipids.

produces delta iodolactone. Which is the key mediator of anti-tumor properties of iodine.

And the thyroid and the breasts. So here, this is what happens.

Um, in the breast tissue where there’s a sodium iodide supporter.

And, um, and fibrocystic breasts will usually resolve very quickly with taking iodine.

On the… another perspective is when someone’s taking radioactive iodine.

It enters the sodium iodine supporter. and destroys the thyroid.

Um, but it also enters the ovaries, the salivary glands, and the breast tissue.

Radioactive iodine. is not the ideal drug if someone can avoid it.

It is clear that IDEF deficiency may cause hyperthyroidism. Here are all the studies shown.

The iodine deficiency is… can be clearly related to hyperthyroidism.

Here, women who received iodine supplements were less likely to develop hyperthyroidism.

There’s 3 trials involving 543 women. To show that this was true.

And this was in, um, the Cochrane. systematic review. So if Cochrane’s… supports this hypothesis, it’s going to be hard to argue that.

Um, there’s no evidence, because they’re all about evidence.

Um, so, can you use iodine along with drugs? Absolutely.

Um, iodine actually boosts their effectiveness and decreases adverse reactions.

from the pharmaceuticals, like PTU, because you need less of it.

iodine will not make the problem worse. Um, in Japan, dietary iodine.

is 3 to 9 milligrams a day in the United States. It’s about 150 micrograms.

And there’s not a higher incidence. of thyroid disease and some evidence there’s actually lower thyroid disease.

and certainly less the breast disease cancer. So here’s an iodine therapy protocol for hyperthyroidism.

I use 6 to 50 milligrams of iodine. Um, I usually find after 7-10 days, there’s some amelioration of symptoms.

And I noticed that the free T4 levels eventually start dropping.

Um, iodine alone treat hyperthyroidism? Yes, especially, um, I would say especially for.

Toxic multiders, and I’ve seen it helpful for Graves.

Um, but I would say you often need other things as well.

Selenium is a very key compound. It shows… it increases the glutathione peroxidase.

But it also has helped patients and. for example, in studies, and even small… on its own for subclinical hyperthyroid patients, and some evidence.

It also helps with ophthalmalic symptoms. In general, it also reduces thyroid antibodies.

Also, in. both hypo and hyperthyroidism.

So, these are the herbs which I use in Graves’ disease.

They’re all in the mint family. Bugleweed is one which has always been considered one of the standard ones.

The eclectic physicians, which were MDs at the turn of the century.

They use these herbs to treat hyperthyroidism. Um, before it became not cool to use herbs, but MDs use these herbs.

Um, here is a study in, um… Germany, where they did a lot of study using this herb specifically.

Um, and they were able to show a reduction in hormone values.

Um, 72%, um, and 96% retain improvements for 2 years just using this herb.

Um, they find a bind with TSI. And that’s why I think I’ve seen the thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins to go down.

Um, in this study, Germany, um, 87% were approved, just with this drug, or herb.

Um, managing cardiac comorbidities, I can go into that another time, another… for longer, but there are a lot of herbs, and of course, you need the basis for the pharmaceutical would be a beta blocker.

But there’s also other herbs like Ralphia. Convalery, which can help with tachycardia.

And blood pressure. So a restorative treatment for hyperthyroidism, we have herbs.

Um, rosemaryic acid is the polyphenol, which is found in plants.

in the mid-family, such as lycopus, bugalweed, lemon balm, etc.

Which I’ll have shown to decreased thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins. Before I learned about iodine, that’s all I used for hyperthyroid patients, and it worked for the majority of patients.

But as I started seeing other speakers talk about how well they treated.

Thyroid disorders, especially hyperthyroidism, with iodine itself. I started using iodine as well, and selenium, and I think I’ve gotten much faster results.

Here’s a product I designed. The higher the dose, the quicker it works. I give patients up to 10 capsules a day.

Um, and we guarantee the product if it does not decrease.

T3 or T4 levels, or does not increase TSH levels within a few months, we give 100% money again.

I guarantee. Um, so we’re sort of approached a hyper… hyperthyroidism.

It can provide effective control in many cases, it can save the thyroid.

In most cases I’ve seen, and it is less expensive and less intrusive in the big picture.

although I gotta say, the herbs are expensive, it usually takes about $300 to $500 to get hyperthyroid patient.

on track using natural medicine. But a hyperthyroid with a drug, it’s usually covered by insurance, but it’s $2,000 for one little pill.

And then they become permanently hypothyroid. So I can… Current Sheet Explorer and these options.

Um, and that completes my lecture. Um, if anyone has any questions, I’m fine. You can always email me, michael at restorative.com.

And, um, hope you… Enjoy the lecture.

That’s it. Thank you for having me speak, Dr. Slevi.

Thank you, Michael. Um, I’ve got a question. You talked about the serology testing, blood testing. What are other modalities, uh, do you utilize to monitor

And manage, um, both hypo and hyperthyroidism.

For hyperthyroidism, I look at. I might be looking… I would be looking at TSH.

I might be looking at T3, T4, and thyroid stimulating immunoglobulins.

And sometimes it… sometimes the symptoms improve before the blood test.

Um, sometimes TSH. takes the longest to start.

responding. I’ve seen it 2 months, 3 months, 5 months.

Um, it depends, but the first thing I usually start seeing is the T3 and T4 levels.

to start, um… start going down. But clinically, I would say.

Um, it’s really essential that. Anyone’s blood pressure.

is under control. Um, and… the tachycardia, the high heart rate, I’m very… I… If anyone has a heart rate over 100.

Um, while resting, to me, that’s concerning. If it’s continuous, so… Um, I’ll be using the herbs, and hopefully that will work, but if it’s not enough.

then they would need to use a beta blocker.

For hypothyroidism. I look at a… I look at T3, I might look at reverse T3.

Um, TSH, um… But I’m… I’m… even if TSH levels are normal and T3 levels are normal, and T4 levels are normal, if someone has hypothyroid symptoms.

I would treat them. Um, so if someone has low basal body temperature.

Where I would track their temperature, like, say, 3 times a day for 5 days, and if their temperature is continuously.

Lower than 98, and they have symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Such as fatigue, depression, insomnia, weight gain. then I would give them… I would… traditionally try to treat them therapeutically, possibly with thyroid hormones like T3.

Or herbs. I might look at the thyroid peroxidase antibody, the TPO as well.

I have consistently seen TSI antibodies go down to even normal, and hyperthyroidism.

In hypothyroidism, the thyroxidase antibodies. sometimes don’t go down.

I mean, often they go down, but I can’t… I would not.

Um, see, that’s… the Holy Grail, the Holy Grail that someone can feel well.

Great, great. I think Dr. Calderwood had a question. He had his hand up.

Yeah, yes, um… I had listened to a lecture by a lady who had written a book on thyroid disease, and I’m not sure I agree with what she said.

And I want your opinion. She said you should never.

get the TSH below. The normal range, or that’s, uh… A malpractice, because they.

leads to osteoporosis. Um, what’s your… Thinking on that.

Yes, um, so I actually asked that question to, um.

to Edwin Cunningham, who is an endocrinologist who. Actually, whose study treated 10,000 patients with T3.

Um, he retired, and. He said, someone who is.

the evidence of suppressing TSH and causing osteoporosis. is more speculative. The only time it’s very clear is when someone’s hyperthyroid.

And severely hyperthyroid, when they’re producing, like, 300 to 500 micrograms of T3 on.

endogenously, it will increase bone loss, but if you’re just suppressing.

TSH, um. Below the range.

Um, I’m not concerned about that, especially if you’re getting their energy up, because they start exercising more.

I don’t think there’s any… there’s not that much of it. I think the only study was that if your TSH suppressed in post-menopausal, there’s increased bone loss.

Um, so, yeah, you could make an argument if someone’s postmenopausal, there’s some argument.

about that, but I think if you can get them feeling well and started exercising.

Um, they’re actually going to be way better off.

If some… if you’re giving a very suppressive dose of.

where there’s no undetectable amounts of TSH. for long term, you know, that… you have to use your intuition on that. I mean, I would say if someone’s really feeling well and exercising… I had a patient before.

who just literally barely could work, and then she just lit up and went back to life on a very high dose of T3 and.

she started exercising, and for her, every time we lowered the dose, she just.

Wasn’t able to work, so I was okay with it, but I… We tested… I did… test, um… I did review some bone scans for her, and um.

For her, it didn’t worsen.

Um, does… on your slide. Uh, you had for a selenium dose, you had 200 to 1,000 milligrams, and then after that.

Michael… is that… it’s… it’s… If I did, I miss… that’s a mistake, it’s micrograms.

Thank you.

Yeah, I’m sorry if that came… I… That’s definitely rhyme. It’s milligrams, micrograms.

Michael, on the… on the…

I’m aggressive. I’m an aggressive dosage person, but not that aggressive.

On the tail of that great question by Dr. Calderwood, I’d like to ask you to comment on

P3 use and atrial fibrillation, or maybe a suppressed TSH.

And how it relates to AFib.

Um… So, what atrial fibrillation can occur when someone.

gets sustained tachycardia. If the T3 levels are very high, so especially in hyperthyroid patients.

That’s how some people present and go to the emergency room, is they’ll have atrial fibrillation from a very.

High level of thyroid hormones and, and um. I’ve seen that in hyperthyroidism. I have seen that.

Um, with myself. I’ve seen that also in a colleague who actually used very high doses of T3.

Um, in a hypothyroid patient. and I’ve seen it… even one patient who… I’ve seen one doctor give very high dose of, like, 50 milligrams of iodine to a hypothyroid patient.

Along with T3, and that person went into atrial fibrillation.

Um, so one has to be careful. on these very high doses, especially with high doses.

Of T3. Um, I’ve never seen it with, like.

Small doses, like 5 micrograms or 25 micrograms.

what’s the rage on the internet now is the use of T2.

like, 100 to 200 micrograms of T2.

to support thyroid health. Do you do that, um, at all in your practice?

I had, um, well, you know, the ISIS, um, actually had it made for me as a supplement with T2.

Um, before I knew it was… not legal. Um, and I use quite a bit of it, it was pretty cheap.

Um… you know, it seemed like it had an effect.

Um, so yeah, I would say had an effect where people felt more energy.

Um, I still think T3 is the main active hormone, but um.

I would still, you know. I’ve used it before, and I noticed a positive effect on it.

And patients who are hypothyroid. And that’s the argument of using, like, desiccated thyroid to have some T3, it has some T2.

And it has some T4. But ultimately, I think you have to use what works.

And sometimes one thing works in a patient, it doesn’t work in another patient, and there’s times where I tried this and that, and then… Most patients, I didn’t use glandulars, but sometimes I use glandulars and it worked better than not.

So…

So I’m going to read some questions that were posted in the chat box, uh, from Charlotte. It’s, do you have any general recommendations

For daily iodine,

use for euthyroid individual, given that

pervasive dietary deficiencies.

Well, I would say I… a daily continuous dose, I would say, um.

It depends on who you talk to, but I would say, if you look at people who eat a lot of fish, or, like.

in Japan, they have, like, 3 to 6 hours the studies are that.

The average person who eats a traditional diet in Japan has at least 3 to 6 milligrams of iodine a day.

I would say, at least a good amount which you can take continuously.

Right. Uh, Gail asks if you should take iodine on an empty stomach.

I don’t think it really matters that much that I know of.

Okay, uh, Claire asks, um, how long do you give a patient thyroid PX or

thyro, I guess, calm, or thyroCare, she wrote, but I think it’s Thyroid Calm.

Okay. Yeah, so… Um, TheraCom… I give it to a patient.

maybe with some iodine, possibly. Until they’re asymptomatic, and it’s for hyperthyroidism.

For mild hyper… it can be as fast as 2 months, it can be as slow as.

I would say the most I’ve seen is a year.

Before someone has a normal blood tests. And then when someone’s normal, and they’ve been well for at least a month or two, then I’m usually.

I take them off. The only issue with keeping them on is really it’s expensive to make, so it’s an expensive product, but.

There’s no side effects from it, so I would certainly.

If, um… but most people are able to stop it.

That’s after 4 months. Um, and maintain, but sometimes, like all autoimmune diseases, like, it’s still a chronic disease, and it still can come back.

Um, so, to prevent it, I usually tell people just to, like.

Take one bottle once a year, just to make sure it doesn’t come back.

But I’ve talked to some patients. who say, you know, they’ve been asymptomatic for about 5 years, 8 years.

for hypothyroidism. Um, I would say… I see it where I see a lot of MDs use is they always get patients.

levothyroxine, and they just add thyroid PX and just give people 1 cap twice a day along with the, uh.

The levothyroxine until they feel really well, and um.

Some people are able to stay feeling well when they get off of it.

And some people start feeling a little more groggy and tired again when they stop it, so… It’s really, ultimately, until the person feels well, and if they feel well, then I just keep them on it.

If they want to get off it, and they can try and see if they ever… they still feel good.

Pretty good. I think Kaisha, um, Perry, um…

had a question, kind of a… it’s like a case, uh, the 85-year-old…

female on 25 mics of levothyroxine,

with labs as the follows. Free T4 at 2, TS8, TSH at 0.218.

And a reverse T3 of 108.

And a free T3 of 1.6.

So the TSH is suppressed.

TSH is suppressed, and they’re pretty high reverse.

with a moderately, like, low free T3.

Right.

I would say, um, you know, aging increased… aging itself increases reverse T3.

Um, I would be more… I’d like to know how the patient feels.

I would, like, I’d be okay with that suppressed TSH.

Um, if the patient’s feeling well, but I would try giving them herbs, like which I mentioned in Thyroid PX, or if you want to use your own things, like myrrh and using selenium to help with the conversion.

I would do the… I would do that. Someone is in their 80s, I usually don’t increase the thyroid hormones too much.

Um, I just… I’m more concerned about cardiac issues if someone’s.

He further comments that this patient has terrible bone pain.

at a, you know, set of D-plus.

Yeah, I don’t know how that would be related, but um… Is there… you know, I don’t know how big this person is, but I mean, maybe a.

If the TSH… If the TSH is completely suppressed.

I would consider just, like, take… stop lowering the dose of thyroid hormones and giving them herbs instead.

Okay.

And see how they respond.

I’m not saying I’m right. That’s something I would try, you know.

All right, we have, uh, David, uh, Calderwood again, um, asks, when, uh, you use thyroid hormones in treatment,

What form are you using? Compounded? Murmur?

Or other?

I used, um… Okay, I used to own, um… Well, I’m not practicing right now, but traditionally, I used.

I used, uh, sustained release T3. Which would be compounded. Then, um… I also… then I started hearing other endocrinologists doing it other ways.

Where the… Just used, um, pure Cytomel, liothyronine, and it was… it didn’t come in, like, 25 microgram tablets and 5 microgram tablets.

And it was, um… it’s really cheaper for the patient.

Uh, and… I dosed it differently when I, when, um.

Dr. Cunningham, the endocrinologist, told me about how he dosed it and how he learned about using.

liothyronine or T… Cytomel. Which is the brand name, um, literally in the 1950s.

And he says, you just give… you give… someone who’s hypothyroid or someone who has hypothyroid symptoms.

He would gradually increase the T3 by itself at a very slower rate than I.

Did before. And he said, I’ve barely ever had any problems with heart power.

Um, so… his protocol was… start off with a, um… a… get a 25-min… microgram tablet of Cytomel.

and break it in half, and just take half of that.

once a day for week one. And we two take half of it in the morning, and half of it in the evening.

And keep on going in that direction, where you… Um, use… and he said most gradually every week.

go a small and higher increment in the morning, and the week after that, higher increment.

Evening, and eventually… you would get up to, like, 25 micrograms twice a day.

And he said about 50% of patients. Would feel well on that dose.

And he said a certain percentage of people. Didn’t quite get the energy you wanted, and then he… cycle them up to a maximum of, like.

Um, 75 micrograms. In total in a day.

Okay.

Um, but he always… if someone ever had a heart rate going above 100, resting.

He’d never cycle up. Um, and… Patients need to feel better within 3 or 4 weeks.

Understand? Okay. Uh, Margaret asks, um,

What can increase the free T4 levels

that are not responding to levothyroxine.

in Hashimoto’s patients.

So if someone’s taking thyroid hormones. And it’s not increasing the free T4?

Great.

Versus the total T4?

Um, that was the form of the question. Yeah, how to increase the free T4.

Question. Right.

Well, I’d be more interested in increasing the free T3, but.

I mean, the T4 can be bound up with, um, other hormone, like a.

sex-binding globulin, so it might be decreased if someone’s on, like, uh.

bioidentical hormones, for example. Um, but I would say… you’d have to just give a higher dose if you’re not getting what you want.

for it.

And we have a question from Susan Pepper that says, any opinion on

Hypothyroid patient wants to take desiccated thyroid

can’t tolerate it because of severe bladder pain.

Uh, on any type of thyroid medication, even microdosing,

different desiccated thyroid meds. Why…

would this happen with these thyroid irritating the bladder?

Yeah, I’ve never seen that, but…

I don’t know why. you know, I don’t know why, but I can say that sometimes, like.

I’ve seen so many people associate one thing with another thing.

I don’t think it’s always necessarily objectively true, but they might associate with that. That’s a possibility, but I don’t know… They could try something else, I mean, they could try.

just pure T3 or T4 or herbs, and see how it responds.

Uh, another question, do you agree to check a TSI level?

When there is elevated free T4 and free T3.

And, uh, also, you stated iodine will help with this, such as ioderalol.

Okay, so, um, let me ask the first question, so… TSI, I’ll only look at TSI if someone has.

documented Graves’ disease. so if someone has Graves’ disease and they’re hyperthyroid.

It might… it’s gonna be interesting to me that their TSI antibodies go back to normal.

Um, that would not be found in toxic multinodular, but.

Right. Right.

in Graves’ disease. Um, and in terms of ioderol, um.

Yes, any, any, um… Honestly, any iodine is fine.

Um, there is… there was an idea that.

That, um… Okay, so it’s a long story, but I mean, the basic bottom line is that.

Iodine in a capsule. is all I… is all, um, iodide.

And we’ve tested that in many labs have tested it, and… Um, even if you pour pure iodine, it converts to I2.

And, um, to iodide. So, ioderol used to have the… the thing is that it was.

It has this and that, but when you… when it was tested at the labs, it was found that it was… ended up being pure.

pure iodide. Um, the only way you can still have iodine and iodide… you can have some iodine if nilugol solution in liquid.

But in a powder, it oxidizes too quick, and it was a.

It was a chemist which came up with that concept. It’s like.

how can that be? And then, so it was sent to the lab, and we were not able to find it.

And David asks if the PowerPoint could be made available to us?

like the slide deck.

Sure, sure. I gotta make sure that it says micrograms, though.

Okay, alright.

I’ll let, uh, um, Stephanie work with you on that to get that

PDF file and will post it when we post this, uh,

recording of this lecture.

But, uh, we are getting close to an hour, so I don’t think there are any further questions I see.

Um, so I think we’ll close out now. Uh, my goal, it was great having you back again, and looking forward to another lecture coming up in a month or so, I believe.

Thank you.

And, uh, we appreciate it. It’s very informative.

Thank you. Have a good day, everybody. Good night!

Good night at all.

Thanks, everyone! Merry Christmas!

Yeah, Merry Christmas

For anyone interested in the text in the CHAT BOX here it is:

00:22:32 Charlotte K. Mathis MPAS, PA-C, NBC-HWC: Any chance to see the power point slides?

00:50:40 Charlotte K. Mathis MPAS, PA-C, NBC-HWC: Do you have a general recommendation for daily iodine for euthyroid individuals given the pervasive dietary deficiencies?

00:51:08 jeanne olson: Curious if it is known what other enzyme pathways require iodine?

00:51:29 Gail Makos NP-C: do you need to take the iodine on a empty stomach?

00:56:32 Claire Mortimer: How long to give Thyroid PX or ThyroCare?

00:58:54 Keisha Perry: What next steps would you do for a 85 yo female on 25 mcg of levothyroxine with labs Free T4 2.09 TSH of 0.218 Reverse T3 108 (H), Free T3 1.6

00:59:26 Claire Mortimer: ThyroCare is another thyroid medicine from Restorative.

01:00:13 David Calderwood: When you use thyroid hormone in treatment, what form do you use? Compounded? Armour? Etc?

01:01:19 Keisha Perry: Replying to “What next steps woul...”

She has terrible bone pain

01:02:08 Margaret: What can increase free t4 levels that do not respond to levothyroxine in a Hashimotos patient?

01:05:08 susanpepper: Any options if a hypothyroid patient wants to take desiccated thyroid but can’t tolerate it as they get severe bladder pain from any amount of thyroid medicine - even a micro dose of different dessicated thyroid meds? Why would thyroid meds irritate the bladder?

01:06:28 Keisha Perry: Do you agree to check for TSI levels when there is elevated Free T4 and Free T3. And also you stated iodine will help with this? Such as iodoral?

01:06:55 David Calderwood: Will the powerpoint be made available to us?

01:09:18 Keisha Perry: I think I am confused about how to diagnose Graves vs TOxic Multinodular Goiter? Do you have time to explain?

